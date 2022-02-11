DA's Office charges one in reported Thursday carjacking in Pleasant Prairie

One of two suspects in an alleged carjacking Thursday morning in Pleasant Prairie was charged Friday afternoon with two felony charges.

Edwin Ortega, 20, of Waukegan, Ill., is charged with robbery with the use of force and armed carjacking, both as a party to a crime.

The carjacking charge carries a maximum possible prison term of 25 years, 15 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000, while the other felony carries a possible prison term of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $50,000.

Kenosha County Jail records did not indicate if Ortega was in custody Friday afternoon. He was arrested Thursday in Lake County, Ill., and was being held there awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin. Lake County jail records showed he has a court appearance there scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pleasant Prairie Police were dispatched to the BP Gas Station, 12720 Sheridan Road, at 3:28 a.m. Thursday for a reported vehicle theft and armed robbery, according to official reports. Joining Pleasant Prairie police on the call were officers from Winthrop Harbor, Ill.

Police located a bullet casing on the west side of the parking lot, and spoke to two females on the scene. One of the women stated she heard a gunshot, so she called 911. She reported seeing a Toyota Camry leave the gas station.

The second woman stated that she arrived for work around 3:10 or 3:15 a.m., got out of her car and threw away two garbage bags. When she returned near her car, she was approached by two men wearing masks, the complaint states.

According to the victim, the men told her to give them her purse, but when she refused, one of them “forcefully took the purse” from her. When the men demanded the keys to her car, and she refused, one of them displayed a handgun and pointed it at her.

The man then fired the gun into the air and, at that point, the victim dropped the keys and ran, she said.

Because her cell phone was still in the vehicle, police were able to locate it in Lake County, Illinois, so members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded there. The Pleasant Prairie Police then learned the victim’s vehicle had been struck by a train on the Canadian Pacific Railroad line in rural Zion.

Lake County deputies found Ortega walking northbound on the railroad tracks, still with the victim’s cell phone in his possession. The complaint stated he appeared “out of it,” and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill.

Second suspect at large

A press release issued by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department after the incident indicated police were looking for a second suspect. That person still had not been located Friday.

The second possible suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-8, with an average build. He was seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt under a dark coat and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Canadian Pacific Police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Prairie Police are continuing their investigations.

