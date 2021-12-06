DA's Office charges seventh person in connection to October alleged gang shooting

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on Monday charged a seventh person for their alleged involvement in an Oct. 16 gang-related shooting.

Saverio H. Parker, 21, of the 1600 block of 60th Street, made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Court Commissioner Larry Keating, who ordered Parker held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Parker, who was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on Saturday morning, is charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a possible 40 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision.

The defendant also faces five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, which each carry a possible prison term of 7½ years and a fine of $25,000, along with one felony count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. That charge has a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of $25,000.

Parker is due back in court Dec. 14, for a 9:45 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Five others have been charged for their roles in the shooting, while the driver of the fleeing car that carried two of the suspects also has been charged.

Also charged with the same counts as Parker are Jeremiah J. Webb, 16; Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis, both 18 of the 3000 block of Gilson Street, Racine; Jahquiez S. Serintez, 18, of the 2700 block of Elm Avenue, Zion, Ill.; and Najaylen D. Tanner, 17, of the 2200 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha.

Davarion Parker-Davis also is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor bail jumping, while Serintez also faces two felony bail-jumping charges, and Kavarion Parker-Davis and Tanner also face two misdemeanor bail-jumping charges.

Complaint details events

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of 49th Street at 4:12 a.m. on Oct. 16, for a shots-fired complaint. Police found one injured person, who suffered a gunshot to his upper-right leg.

Police found 34 bullet strikes at the rear of the residence, 10 to the front, and collected 45 spent shell casings outside. A vehicle behind the residence also appeared to have been struck, the complaint states.

The shooting may have stemmed from a gang conflict, the complaint states, the "Do It" gang from Zion, Illinois, and the "61st Street" gang from Kenosha, and were told there was a “fight on sight” situation if gang members saw each other.

Video footage from a nearby residence showed seven subjects walking single file toward a residence at 3:56 a.m., and the first person appeared to be holding a handgun. The footage showed Tanner and Webb fire about 16 rounds to the front of the residence, and that Webb continued to fire as he, Tanner and Kavarion Parker-Davis ran westbound on 49th Street, according to the complaint.

Later that morning, police pursued a fleeing vehicle that eventually crashed. Inside were five people, including Tanner and Webb, along with a 9mm Glock and a Springfield 9mm firearm reportedly used in the incident. The Springfield gun also has been linked to seven other shootings in Chicago and Racine, the complaint states.

During a search warrant at the Parker-Davis residence, police found four 9mm handgun magazines in Kavarion Parker Davis’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Police on Dec. 1 reviewed a cell phone download from Davarion Parker-Davis, one of the seven total defendants charged to date, that put him at the scene of the shooting during the time it was reported. It also put Parker-Davis at the Speedway Gas Station on Washington Road, and surveillance footage from the store showed Parker's silver Impala enter the parking lot, where it was joined by several other vehicles, the complaint states.

Based on that video, police were able to positively identify Parker as the armed subject from the shooting who told Kavarion Parker-Davis to knock on the door or break it down.

An officer with the Special Investigations Unit located Parker outside of Spanky's Bar, 2325 52nd St., at 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 3, and took him into custody. Inside his vehicle, police found a Glock 10 mm handgun on the front driver's seat, loaded with 15 rounds, but none in the chamber.

Police also found an empty Glock magazine, gun lock and assorted boxes of 9 mm ammunition, the complaint states.

Webb and Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis all remain in custody on $500,000 cash bonds, while $500,000 arrest warrants were issued Nov. 18 for Serintez and Tanner.

Driver faces charges

Danajah A. Shellie, 18, of Round Lake, Ill., was charged last week with six felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, four felony counts of fleeing/eluding resulting in bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shellie, who remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond, allegedly drove and crashed a car that carried two of the defendants the night of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed Shellie’s blue Saturn traveling at about 64 mph in a 45 zone on Sheridan Road as she approached the 900 block, and as the vehicle approached the 1500 block, the deputy reported that speed had increased to more than 90 mph, the complaint states.

As the vehicle approached the Smeds Tennis Center on the Carthage College campus, it tried to pass a vehicle on the right, but struck the back of that vehicle at more than 90 mph. Two passengers inside the defendant’s vehicle were bleeding heavily from their face, while another complained of shoulder pain, according to the complaint.

The driver of the other vehicle that was struck told police he was unharmed.

Inside the suspect vehicle, police found two guns, a 9 mm Glock and a 9 mm Springfield, that were linked to the shooting.

In an interview with police, Shellie said she “didn’t remember” where she was coming from or who was with her in the vehicle. She also stated she didn’t know how long they had been in her vehicle because she was “high as hell.”.

Court records show that Shellie doesn’t have a valid driver’s license.

