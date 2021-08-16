DA's Office files drug charges against pair tied to alleged drug house in Kenosha

Police linked the alleged house where the cocaine was being sold to Parker, and members of the SIU began conducting surveillance of the home in late June. During that time, the complaint states that police observed a number of individuals.

At about 5:14 p.m., the informant arranged to purchase $300 of 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine from the yet-to-be-charged man who told him to meet him on 61st Street. A short time later, police observed the informant and Torres, who was in a 2005 Buick, park in a lot on the northeast corner of 69th Street and 14th Avenue.

The informant later turned over a bag with a rock-like substance and $40 of buy money to the officer. The informant stated he paid $260 for the bag because it was a gram short.

Police stated the transaction happened within 1,000 feet of KTEC-East Elementary School, 6811 18th Ave., Kenosha.

The complaint states a second controlled buy was arranged for July 13. The informant met with the uncharged defendant and another person who is listed on the complaint but not yet charged and purchased $300 of 3.7 grams of cocaine.

That transaction happened within 1,000 feet of Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha, according to the complaint.