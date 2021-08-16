DA's Office files drug charges against pair tied to alleged drug house in Kenosha

A series of undercover drug purchases starting in July led to the execution of a search warrant last week at a Kenosha residence and felony charges filed Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court against two people.
Miranda E. Torres, 20, Mundelein, Ill., was charged with a felony count of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, while Arris M. Parker, 27, Kenosha, faces a felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.
Torres faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the felony filed against Parker carries a potential fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
In addition, the felony filed against Torres carries a potential of five additional years in prison because the offense allegedly occurred within 1,000 feet of a school.
Both defendants made their initial appearances Monday afternoon before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer with the Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit on July 8 met with a confidential informant who made references to a male who was selling crack cocaine in the Kenosha area. A phone number to that man was linked to a yet-to-be-charged defendant who also is listed in the criminal complaint.
Police linked the alleged house where the cocaine was being sold to Parker, and members of the SIU began conducting surveillance of the home in late June. During that time, the complaint states that police observed a number of individuals.
At about 5:14 p.m., the informant arranged to purchase $300 of 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine from the yet-to-be-charged man who told him to meet him on 61st Street. A short time later, police observed the informant and Torres, who was in a 2005 Buick, park in a lot on the northeast corner of 69th Street and 14th Avenue.
The informant later turned over a bag with a rock-like substance and $40 of buy money to the officer. The informant stated he paid $260 for the bag because it was a gram short.
Police stated the transaction happened within 1,000 feet of KTEC-East Elementary School, 6811 18th Ave., Kenosha.
The complaint states a second controlled buy was arranged for July 13. The informant met with the uncharged defendant and another person who is listed on the complaint but not yet charged and purchased $300 of 3.7 grams of cocaine.
That transaction happened within 1,000 feet of Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha, according to the complaint.
A third controlled buy took place July 16 at a residence on 69th Street. The informant paid $300 for 3.4 grams of cocaine, the complaint states.
Police executed a search warrant on Friday at about 10:30 a.m., where they found Parker, along with several other individuals, including numerous who scattered when officers entered. The two other defendants listed in the complaint were not located during the search.
Parker reportedly had 1 gram of cocaine in his possession. Police also found other items indicative of drug trafficking, according to the complaint, including a ledger for funds owed from drug sales.