DA's Office releases update on prosecutions stemming from 2020 riots

In the immediate aftermath of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, many areas of Kenosha became a battleground for rioters and looters who left a wake of mass destruction in their paths.

But in the social media age, there wasn’t any shortage of video or other types of surveillance footage that recorded those who ran the streets that week with bad intentions.

A little more than 16 months have passed, and many of those identified by police or through other means have been charged, convicted and sentenced for their roles that week.

But the work continues for the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Through last week, a total of 94 criminal cases had been filed, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley. Of those, 70 were for felony crimes, six involved juveniles and 18 were misdemeanor cases.

Among the felony counts, 56 were for burglary/looting, eight for some kind of “assaultive” behavior, two for destruction of an ATM and one for making a threat against the police and national guard.

Eleven cases are currently in warrant status, with 29 that have pending court hearings coming up in 2022, Graveley said.

“The rough estimate is we’re about halfway done,” he said. “It’s been now more than a year. A couple things are really significant to me. These are 94 cases that have some kind of place on us, that other counties don’t have, that we wouldn’t have had in a different year.

“That’s a substantial number of additional cases to bring into the justice system into one year,” Graveley said “The other significant piece are the cases that are still unidentified. At this point, the Kenosha Police Department does not have new, active leads, so it’s time to ask the public for as much assistance as they can give.”

New website coming

To get this to the finish line, Graveley said a new website will be launched in January that will include all the pending cases, with photographs, more than 100, of those who have yet to be identified. Visitors to the site will be able to view all the photographs, and if they have information, a direct link will take them to the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau.

Graveley said the new website will remain open for “a couple months” to see what progress can be made on the unsolved cases. The website address will be released to the public when it’s ready to be launched, he said.

“We’ll see if it gets us anywhere, and we’ll try to share with some other locations and jurisdictions to see if that happens, too,” he said. “The Kenosha Police Department put some of this one their Facebook many months ago, but it’s time to get a fresh look at all these pictures, I think.”

Graveley said he and his office are determined to continue working these cases to hold those accountable for the destruction.

“It’s quite a challenge because of the large amount of additional cases,” he said. “But what’s crucially important is that we maximize our efforts to bring individuals to justice who were such trouble in the community during those days.

“There’s merchants and members of the public who deserve to have outcomes that give that credit. There’s a lot of work still to be done.”

Who’s been charged, convicted

Graveley’s report also detailed each of the cases related to the rioting. The following are persons charged, age, home address, the criminal charge or charges filed and outcome of the case:

Davonte M. Musgrove-Miller, 23, Jacksonville, Fla.; felony burglary to dwelling; warrant issued, July 15.

Jaquan D. Terrien, 22, 1600 block of 56th St., Kenosha; felony burglary to building; 30 months probation.

Jason T. Arriaga, 18, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha; felony burglary to building; four years probation.

Naganda J. Irby, 21, 6700 block of 23rd Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building; four years probation.

Travian T. McGloun, 25, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine; felony burglary to building; three years initial incarceration, four years extended supervision.

Xavier K. Sawyer, 23, Milwaukee; possession of firearm by convicted felon (jury trial); 18 months initial incarceration, three years extended supervision.

Adonis E. Renderos, 26, Janesville; felony burglary to building; three years probation.

Jaquan D. Moore, 24, Madison; felony burglary to building; 15 months initial incarceration, three years extended supervision.

Darnell F. King, 25, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; felony use of a dangerous weapon; four years initial confinement, four years extended supervision.

Jordan L. Ford, 20, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution, Waupun; felony possession of firearm by convicted felon; two years initial confinement, four years extended supervision.

Coy A. Freeman, 22, 400 block of 11th Street, Racine; felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 15 months initial confinement, three years extended supervision.

Kevin L. Manchester, 27, 3400 block of 6th Avenue, Racine; felony receiving stolen property; two years initial confinement, three years extended supervision.

Deveon D. Robbins, 21, 2400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine; misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon; time served (79 days).

Stephan R. Pyskir, 32, Milwaukee; misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, failure to comply with emergency management order of state or local government; fine imposed.

Michael J. Utterback, 37, 10900 block of 60th Street, Kenosha; misdemeanor disorderly conduct (two counts); 180 days jail and fine.

Bradley M. Shaw, 25, Zion, Ill.; felony burglary to building; sentencing Jan. 20.

Tyran Ward, 25, Cudahy; felony burglary to building; warrant issued, Oct. 13, 2020.

Joshua J. Ziminski, 36, 3400 block of Ivy Lane, Racine; felony arson, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing; jury selection Jan. 31.

Antonio C. Rhinehouse, 27, 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha; felony attempted burglary to building, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; warrant issued, June 30.

Dessorrae M. Brown, 35, 4500 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, felony theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, felony destroy computer (ATM) equipment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct; jury selection Feb. 7 (two separate cases).

Inocente N. Garcia, 44, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution, Waupun; felony burglary to building; three years initial confinement, four years extended supervision.

Kenneth M. Harmon, 19, 4700 block of 37th Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; pending, status conference Feb. 23.

Jermaine D. Hubbard, 30, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Plymouth; felony burglary to building, felony theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; jury trial March 21.

Lauren A. Lott, 31, 4800 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony destroy computer (ATM) equipment, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct; final pre-trial Jan. 12 (two separate cases).

Wayne Maddox, 62, Indianapolis, Ind.; felony burglary to building; 12 months probation.

Antoine Simpson, 26, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; felony burglary to building, felony theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; three separate cases, status conference Jan. 27.

Felina I. Gamez, 35, Burlington; misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; four months jail, fine, four years probation.

Isaiah J. Gamez, 18, Burlington; misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor entry into locked building; fine imposed on all three counts.

Domnic A. Willis, 20, Waukegan, Ill.; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; warrant issued, Jan. 29.

Michael A. Brewer, 21, 3900 block Colorado Court, Racine; felony burglary to building; 45 days jail, fine.

Michael L. Ketterhagen, 21, 2500 block 22nd Avenue; felony burglary to building; 45 days jail, fine.

Mischawn D. Billups, 27, Illinois, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; felony theft; 18 months initial confinement, three years extended supervision.

Nakita, S. Billups, 29, Round Lake Beach, Ill.; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property; warrant issued, Jan. 27.

Kevin A. Bryant, 22, Waukegan, Ill.; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property; warrant issued, Jan. 27.

Sara S. Weeks, 32, Waukegan, Ill.; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property; warrant issued, Jan. 27.

Dale L. Wells, 30, Ankeny, Iowa; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property; judicial pre-trial hearing, Feb. 2.

Angelina D. Adkins, 19, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Jail; two counts each felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; plea hearing, Jan. 27 (two separate cases).

Anayah M. Brewer, 20, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Jail; felony burglary to building; two years probation.

Dezarea M. Flores-Weyrauch, 20, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; two counts felony burglary to building; three years probation.

Stephanie Garcia-Gomez, 22, 6200 block of 75th Street, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; pre-trial conference, March 18.

Arthur S. Patton, 23, 4300 block of 6th Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building; three years probation.

Clyde J. McLemore, 63, address sealed by court; felony attempted battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct; motion hearing Feb. 28.

Maurice L. Gayles Jr., 26, currently incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution, Waupun; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; status conference Jan. 27.

Jermaine D. Hubbard, 30, currently incarcerated at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institute, Plymouth; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; jury trial, March 21 (two separate cases).

Wayne Maddox, 62, Indianapolis, Ind.; felony burglary to building; one year probation.

Rhyanon R. McNab, 24, 5800 block of 16th Avenue; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; status conference, Jan. 27.

Vanessa Y. Rivera, 23, 1200 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; status conference, Jan. 7.

Alezier J. Simon, 24, 200 block of Memorial Drive, Racine; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; motion hearing, Jan. 12.

Edward J. Spates Jr., 33, Kenosha, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; status conference, March 17.

Marcus R. Starks, 36, 2000 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; case pending, no future court date listed.

Gloria K. Webb, 52, 1900 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha; two counts each felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; status conference, Jan. 27 (two separate cases).

Antwon D. Smith, 28, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine; felony burglary to building, felony theft, felony criminal damage to property; adjourned initial appearance, Jan. 25.

Paris D. Holmes, 26, Chicago, currently incarcerated at Kenosha County Detention Center; felony burglary to a building (two counts), felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct; final pre-trial Jan. 29 (two separate cases).

Indiria E. Hudson (Clark), 22, 6600 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha; felony destroy computer (ATM) equipment; 30 months probation.

Steven Bialas-Schooler, 29, 3500 block of 67th Street, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; pre-trial conference, Feb. 9.

Erik C. Thomas, 31, Kankakee, Ill.; felony burglary to building, felony criminal damage to ATM/other machines, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; warrant issued, Sept. 10.

Hosea W. King Jr., 38, 4900 block of 16th Avenue, Kenosha; felony burglary to building, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor criminal damage to property; adjourned initial appearance, Jan. 6.

