Defendant in 2019 shooting rejects plea offer, case appears headed to jury trial

It appears the case against a 38-year-old Kenosha man charged in an attempted homicide in 2019 will head to a jury trial.

Brian L. Walton, who has been held in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun after his probation was revoked in a previous case, made a brief appearance Wednesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Walton is charged with felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm from a Nov. 16, 2019, shooting.

During Wednesday’s hearing before Judge Jason Rossell, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill put the state’s official plea offer to Walton on the table.

The offer, which Walton later rejected, was to have him plead guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless injury, a Class D felony that carries a prison term of 15 years of initial confinement, plus 10 years of extended supervision. A dangerous weapon enhancer would add a possible five years.

McNeill said the felon in possession of a firearm charge would be dismissed if the offer had been accepted. She said the state would recommend a prison term but would not speak to a specific length, only that it be served consecutively to the current five-year term Walton is serving at Dodge.

Walton, who appeared in court Wednesday, faces a possible total prison term of 45 years, plus 25 years extended supervision, if he’s convicted of the two charges he currently faces.

Rossell explained the offer and the possible ramifications to Walton before it was rejected.

“The state is saying if you took this offer, they would at the time of sentencing, (argue that) you be placed in prison for a term that is consecutive to any (probation) revocation, but they’re not going to say any number,” Rossell said. “If you’re convicted at trial, the state can say (any number of years) they want.”

With the offer rejected, the court set a jury status hearing for April 11, jury selection for April 25 and a jury trial to begin April 26.

Complaint offers details

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2019, Kenosha Police responded to the 6900 block of 14th Avenue for multiple shots fired at about 11:05 p.m.

As an officer was responding to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim there, he observed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 65th Street and Sheridan Road. The driver of one of the vehicles stated that her cousin had been shot in the stomach and she was attempting to drive him to the hospital when the accident happened.

The victim required surgery for his wound, the complaint states. Police found a hole in the upper right abdomen part of his shirt, with an exit wound in the right armpit area.

Police later spoke to the victim, who said he was at a birthday party when the defendant began to make comments to a group of women. The victim stated he got between the two groups, and eventually he and Walton engaged in a verbal argument outside.

As the victim crossed 70th Street, he saw the defendant take two steps toward him, raise up a gun and shoot him in the stomach. The victim said he heard five to 10 more rounds fired off and stated “that he wasn’t sure if the defendant was shooting at him at this point, or if he was firing rounds into the air.”

Police spoke with a female at the party, and she positively identified Walton from a photo lineup as the subject who shot the gun.

Long criminal past

Criminal court records show a long criminal history for Walton.

In 2010, he was convicted of felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and substantial battery. He was sentenced to four years in prison and four years extended supervision on the manufacturing charge, one year in prison on the battery charge and placed on two years probation on the possession charge.

In August 2021, Walton’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in prison. He’s been held in custody at Dodge since that time while the current case proceeds through the system.

Walton also has previous felony convictions for battery to a law enforcement officer in 2005 and for possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 1999. He served five years in prison on the battery charge.

