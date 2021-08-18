Defendant in 2020 shooting bound over for trial

It was unclear where Bailey was sitting in the Malibu once it returned to the scene, Brennan said.

“The driver gets out of the vehicle, and there is a volley of gunfire, there is very large, bright muzzle flashes picked up by the cameras from Moe Moe’s,” Brennan said. “As those muzzle flashes are going off, you can see the color of shirt that the individual that is firing the weapon is wearing. ... (He was) the only individual wearing a red shirt that back into the vehicle.”

Brennan also testified that Hodges was shooting at Hodge at the front of the store, and that’s when the gunshots from the area of the Malibu, about 40 feet away, is seen on the footage. Three other people nearby during the shooting were not able to be located to give a statement to police, Brennan said.

Hodge told Brennan during an interview while he was in custody in Lake County (Ill.) that he felt his life was in danger by Bailey, the detective testified.

Police also believe there were two other individuals who fired shots, but they have not been identified, Brennan testified. One of those individuals shot at the Malibu and struck the victim.

Attorneys plead their case