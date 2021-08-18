Defendant in 2020 shooting bound over for trial

A 22-year-old Greenfield man, identified by a red shirt in the midst of a hail of gunfire during a May 2020 incident, was bound over for trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court following a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.
Cortez R. Bailey is charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his role in a gunfight outside Moe Moe’s Supermarket, 1916 52nd St.
Bailey remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. After Court Commissioner Larry Keating bound him over for trial, the case was moved to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak for further proceedings.
Three people were charged for their roles in the shooting. Delwin L. Hodge, 23, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty to one of seven charges, a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder Aug. 9. He will serve four years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.
The third defendant, Bernard A. Hodges, 27, address unknown, is charged with five felonies but remains at large, according to Circuit Court records. A $500,000 arrest warrant was issued last June for Hodges.
Police were called to the store at 11:38 p.m. on May 26, 2020, for a report of gunfire outside the store. A woman who had been in the parking lot had been caught in the crossfire and was shot in the hip, Kenosha Police Detective Cory Brennan testified.
Multiple casings found
Brennan said the woman received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He stated multiple calibers of fired cartridge casings were recovered, 44 total, from a 9mm, a 45 and from a high-velocity rifle.
Video surveillance showed Hodge and Hodges engaged in an argument outside the store, Brennan said, and as that was occurring, Bailey arrived in a silver Malibu and parked in the 5100 block of 19th Avenue. As the argument continued, Bailey is seen getting back into the vehicle, leave the camera view for a short time and then returns.
“At that point, there is an exchange of gunfire between two other individuals who are named in the criminal complaint,” Brennan said. “There is an individual wearing a red shirt who was previously identified by a witness on scene as Cortez Bailey.”
Brennan added that a North Chicago Police detective also identified the man in the red shirt as Bailey, who had exited the Malibu.
“There are large flashes that come from what I believe to be a large caliber rifle,” Brennan said. “As the flashes from the muzzle, which are extremely bright, go off, you can see the red shirt in the background.”
Under cross examination by Bailey’s defense attorney Kristian V. Nordby, Brennan said Bailey’s face was not able to be seen on the video, but that he was the only person on the footage in a red shirt.
It was unclear where Bailey was sitting in the Malibu once it returned to the scene, Brennan said.
“The driver gets out of the vehicle, and there is a volley of gunfire, there is very large, bright muzzle flashes picked up by the cameras from Moe Moe’s,” Brennan said. “As those muzzle flashes are going off, you can see the color of shirt that the individual that is firing the weapon is wearing. ... (He was) the only individual wearing a red shirt that back into the vehicle.”
Brennan also testified that Hodges was shooting at Hodge at the front of the store, and that’s when the gunshots from the area of the Malibu, about 40 feet away, is seen on the footage. Three other people nearby during the shooting were not able to be located to give a statement to police, Brennan said.
Hodge told Brennan during an interview while he was in custody in Lake County (Ill.) that he felt his life was in danger by Bailey, the detective testified.
Police also believe there were two other individuals who fired shots, but they have not been identified, Brennan testified. One of those individuals shot at the Malibu and struck the victim.
Attorneys plead their case
Assistant District Attorney Jazmin Itzel Ramirez Bailon asked Keating to continue the case against the defendant.
“The person firing the AK-rifle style was wearing a red shirt, and the defendant was the only one wearing a red shirt who was involved in this shooting,” she said.
Nordby told Keating the state had failed to meet its burden that his client was the shooter who struck the victim, which he said showed there wasn’t enough probable cause on at least the attempted homicide charge, but also asked that the other charges be dismissed as well.
“The only evidence that they have linking my client and charging with the attempted murder is he is the individual in a red shirt shooting in a general direction,” he said. “That’s the statement they have.”