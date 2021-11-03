Defendant in Benson Corners shooting held on $1M bond, tried to escape hospital

Chicago Police tracked that vehicle to Kenosha County and asked the Sheriff's Department to check at the Benson Corners Shell Station, where they found the defendant.

Graveley said that Brown has yet to be charged in either homicide case in Chicago, as police there are continuing their investigation.

Regardless of how that investigation plays out, Graveley said his office fully intends to prosecute this case.

"We made it very clear to Chicago that we intend to have the behavior of the defendant in our county accounted for first," he said. "I anticipate that we will handle our case before Chicago handles theirs.

"The only situation where that would differ is if I would be told at some point that their case was only going to be possible for a short window of time. You might let them go first if a key witness was fatally ill or something like that. But aside from those extreme circumstances, clearly the conduct that happened in Kenosha is very serious, and we're planning on going first."

Graveley said Brown is among the most dangerous kinds of defendants.