Defendant in Benson Corners shooting held on $1M bond

Perhaps thinking it was one last chance at freedom, the suspect in a shooting at Benson Corners in Bristol last month attempted to escape from police custody last weekend at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
And now he has another pending charge to the already eight felony counts filed against him Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
At his initial appearance Tuesday, held via video from the Racine County Jail where he is being held, Allan M. Brown, 33, Countryside, Ill., was ordered held on a $1 million bond by Commissioner Larry Keating. Brown is due back in court Nov. 12 for a preliminary hearing.
Brown is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon; a count of firing a dangerous weapon on a police K9 causing injury, one count of mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with the use of a dangerous weapon; one count of failing to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody; and one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent with the use of a dangerous weapon.
The three first-degree recklessly endangering charges relate to shots allegedly fired by Brown against a trio of Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies on Oct. 21 at Benson Corners located at 20000 75th St. (Highway 50). He also fired, struck and seriously injured Sheriff's Department police dog Riggs in the incident. Deputies were trying to detain Brown at the request of Chicago police, who were seeking Brown in connection to two homicides in the city that day.
If convicted of all the charges, minus the impending escape charge that has yet to be filed, Brown faces a maximum fine of $140,000 and 71 years, six months in prison.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Wednesday that Brown had been handcuffed to the hospital bed. The handcuffs were removed as deputies prepared to transport him to jail after he received medical clearance for injuries he suffered during the shootout with police.
"He was just in leg irons at that point, and he shoved a female deputy sheriff from Racine and took off running in the hospital," Graveley said. "He was apprehended shortly after because he was still in leg shackles."
State law requires an outside agency to investigate police shootings, and Racine County is handling the investigation in the Benson Corners case. The three Kenosha deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Escape brings bond increase
The attempted escape from the hospital, along with the shootout, led Graveley to ask Keating to impose the $1 million bond. Brown originally had been held on a $500,000 bond, but Graveley requested to increase that amount after the attempted escape.
"This is a person who has not only tried to shoot officers and did shoot a K9 officer to try and avoid taken into custody, but he has continued that pattern even after receiving wounds and being hospitalized," Graveley said.
Brown remains in custody in the Racine County Jail.
Long criminal history
In court Tuesday, Graveley detailed Brown's criminal history. Brown, who has served two prison sentences for assault-type offenses, has been convicted of felony battery and three previous resisting arrest charges.
"He has attempted to fight his way out of custody three separate times in his history," Graveley said.
Brown also is the primary suspect in two homicides in Chicago, one at a bus stop in the city's Logan Square neighborhood and the other after a car jacking.
Graveley said he spoke to the lead detective in both cases, and video surveillance from the bus stop showed no altercation between Brown and the victim prior to the shooting.
"There was no struggle," Graveley said. "Simply, that other individual at the bus stop was shot and killed by a person they believe to be the defendant."
In the second homicide, Brown allegedly attempted to stop three passing vehicles at gunpoint before a fourth driver stopped.
"The individual was complying with the car jacking," Graveley said. "Even at that point, he was complying with the car jacking, a person they believed to be the defendant fired a shot and killed that individual, who I believe was a disabled vehicle."
Chicago Police tracked that vehicle to Kenosha County and asked the Sheriff's Department to check at the Benson Corners Shell Station, where they found the defendant.
Graveley said that Brown has yet to be charged in either homicide case in Chicago, as police there are continuing their investigation.
Regardless of how that investigation plays out, Graveley said his office fully intends to prosecute this case.
"We made it very clear to Chicago that we intend to have the behavior of the defendant in our county accounted for first," he said. "I anticipate that we will handle our case before Chicago handles theirs.
"The only situation where that would differ is if I would be told at some point that their case was only going to be possible for a short window of time. You might let them go first if a key witness was fatally ill or something like that. But aside from those extreme circumstances, clearly the conduct that happened in Kenosha is very serious, and we're planning on going first."
Graveley said Brown is among the most dangerous kinds of defendants.
"You can hardly be more dangerous than an individual who is willing to stop a person simply driving in traffic, ending their life, going to a public gas station in our county, and at a point when officers try to intercept you, you're willing to fire shots that essentially go through the entire parking lot of that gas station," he said.
"You're willing to endanger the lives of civilians and officers. From my perspective, you can hardly demonstrate a higher degree of danger than that kind of behavior."
Complaint offers details
The criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, stated that after they received information from the Chicago Police Department, deputies arrived at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50) at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 21. The first deputy on the scene located the stolen vehicle with Brown inside.
After additional deputies arrived, they attempted to take Brown into custody, but he exited the vehicle and ran eastbound. While deputies and K9 Riggs pursued, they observed the defendant with a gun in his right hand.
Brown then allegedly fired one round behind him in the direction of the three deputies and Riggs, who took the defendant to the ground. Body camera footage showed Brown fire his gun two more times, once striking Riggs directly in the head.
Deputies returned fire and struck Brown in his left thigh, abdomen and bicep.
Riggs was first transported to a local veterinary hospital, then to another one in Buffalo Grove, Ill. He spent about two weeks in the hospital before his release. The complaint states that Riggs will be unable to continue as a police K9 and will be forced into early medical retirement.