Defendant in shooting incident still without counsel, court commissioner delays hearing

Jackson said he was playing basketball at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha when a group of people he didn't know began "trash talking." The complaint states Jackson said the same group was outside the club when he left, began pulling on the door handles of his car, looked inside his car and followed him when he left.

The complaint states that Jackson told police that as the men followed him, he heard a gunshot and "jumped out of his car and shot back to try and make them leave him alone."

Seven .45-caliber shell casings that matched Jackson's gun and one 9mm casing were found at the scene. Security video that captured the incident appears to show that the person with the .45 shot first, the complaint states.

Options offered

The decision about whether to have an attorney represent them or to represent themselves is entirely up to each defendant, Keating said. But he did advise against the latter.

"I do not recommend you or anyone else represent themselves, especially in a case such as this," Keating said. "This is a felony case, which obviously is a serious case, and the penalties are severe. I don't have to tell you that."