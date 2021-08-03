Defendant in shooting incident still without counsel, court commissioner delays hearing

A 21-year-old Kenosha man charged with firing his gun after a basketball game dispute last month had his case put on hold Tuesday morning due to a delay in having an attorney to represent him.
Robert D. Jackson, of the 4500 lock of 45th Street and who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond, appeared without counsel for a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.
After a bit of an explanation by Keating, the defendant, who faces seven criminal charges including five felonies, told the commissioner he wants to wait until an attorney can be appointed by the Public Defender's Office. An attorney status conference was set for Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.
Jackson is charged with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and use of a dangerous weapon.
Kenosha Police were called to the area of 54th Street and 16th Avenue at 7:52 p.m. on July 23 for a report of shots fired, the complaint states. A witness reported she saw a young man standing in the middle of the street near an old Chrysler firing a handgun.
Security video from surrounding properties helped police identify the vehicle. The owner, Jackson's girlfriend, admitted he fired his gun at another vehicle.
Jackson said he was playing basketball at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha when a group of people he didn't know began "trash talking." The complaint states Jackson said the same group was outside the club when he left, began pulling on the door handles of his car, looked inside his car and followed him when he left.
The complaint states that Jackson told police that as the men followed him, he heard a gunshot and "jumped out of his car and shot back to try and make them leave him alone."
Seven .45-caliber shell casings that matched Jackson's gun and one 9mm casing were found at the scene. Security video that captured the incident appears to show that the person with the .45 shot first, the complaint states.
Options offered
The decision about whether to have an attorney represent them or to represent themselves is entirely up to each defendant, Keating said. But he did advise against the latter.
"I do not recommend you or anyone else represent themselves, especially in a case such as this," Keating said. "This is a felony case, which obviously is a serious case, and the penalties are severe. I don't have to tell you that."
Keating added that defendants who represent themselves are treated like any other attorney, which can be a difficult task for an untrained defendant.
"If you represent yourself, you're held to the same standard as if you're a practicing attorney in terms of the court procedures, the rules of evidence, all of those issues that a practicing attorney would know and operate under," Keating said. "This court believes that's rather complex and best left to a criminal defense attorney."
Keating gave Jackson a second option, to delay the preliminary hearing and allow it to be held outside of the 10-day statutory requirements after an initial appearance.
The defendant can still have a preliminary hearing outside those limits, said Keating, who guaranteed he would give Jackson as much time as necessary.
"Hopefully, by (Sept. 9), you'll have that attorney representing you, and we can schedule that preliminary hearing," Keating said. "There's been a backlog, and in case there hasn't been an appointment by then, if you come back here and you still don't have an attorney appointed and still wish to have an attorney appointed, I'll continue to toll time.
"I don't think it's fair to make someone represent themselves if they wish to have an attorney representing them. I'll continue to toll time as long as it takes to make sure you get an attorney."
