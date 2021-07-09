Defendant in Somers House shooting bound over for trial after detective's testimony

Before the shooting at the Somers House that left three people dead and three injured, one of the men killed had been in a fist fight with accused shooter Rakayo Vinson of Kenosha. The fight left Vinson injured.
In testimony at Vinson’s preliminary hearing Friday, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Sielski indicated that witnesses at the tavern said Vinson and Kevin Donaldson, one of the three Kenosha men killed, had been in a physical fight in the bar and that the bar’s owner had then attempted to kick Donaldson, 22, and his friends Cedric Gaston, 24, and Atkeem Stevenson, 26, out of the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, Somers.
Vinson, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting. He was bound over for trial following the hearing. He is being held on $4 million bond.
Attempted de-escalation
Sielski testified Friday that the owner of the tavern took Vinson to the bar’s bathroom “to calm him down, then took him out to the patio area” after the fight. The proprietor then asked another man to keep an eye on Vinson, then went to check to see whether the three men he had asked to leave had gone. The tavern owner later identified Vinson as the man he spoke to, Sielski said.
According to Sielski’s testimony Friday, Gaston and Stevenson had not left, and were instead on the patio. The detective testified that the man left to watch over Vinson told investigators that “Gaston and Stevenson approached the defendant and said ‘what’s up?' The defendant said ‘you know what’s up’ and took out a handgun and began firing.”
Sielski said he believed that Gaston was shot first and then began trying to get to the door. His body was just outside the front door of the tavern when law enforcement arrived. Sielski said a witness told investigators that he saw “the defendant shooting at Mr. Stevenson, then there was a pause, and then the defendant continued to fire at Mr. Stevenson.”
"Where was Stevenson when the firing continued?" Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked. “On the ground,” Sielski said.
Sielski said security video showed muzzle flashes, then a person investigators identified as Vinson jump the patio fence — law enforcement found Vinson’s wallet with his ID lying on the ground in the area where the person had jumped the fence.
“The (security) video appears to show Kevin Donaldson had been in the parking lot at the time the shots were fired, and he ran across the street,” Sielski said. He said video shows Vinson jump the fence into the parking lot “and then crouch down with his arms out as if scanning the crowd, then run across the street.”
On the east side of Sheridan Road, Sielski said, it appears Vinson begins shooting at Donaldson first, with Donaldson returning fire. “He appears to be shot in the chest and then slumps over,” Sielski said of Donaldson.
A friend of Donaldson who was in the parking lot put him into a car and began driving him to the hospital. He died on the way.
Three other men, including the man left to watch over Vinson on the patio, were shot at the bar, one man shot in the arm, one in the chest, the third in the abdomen, Sielski said.
The detective indicated that the three injured men did not appear to be targeted, but were struck by bullets aimed at Stevenson and Gaston.
Sielski said no other weapons were found on Stevenson and Gaston, and all the shell casings found on the bar patio appear to have been fired by the same weapon.
Conflicting story
When Vinson was taken into custody, he was interviewed by detectives, Sielski said, with Vinson at first denying that he had been at Somers House, later admitting he had been there and that he had been armed with a gun. “He said he blacked out, that (expletive) went down and things popped off,” Sielski said.
Defense attorney Donald Bielski argued Friday that the attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges against Vinson should be dismissed. “(Sielski’s) own testimony was that those shots were not intended for those individuals,” Bielski said. The court commissioner denied the motion.
Vinson is scheduled to go to trial in January.