Defendant in Somers House shooting bound over for trial after detective's testimony

Before the shooting at the Somers House that left three people dead and three injured, one of the men killed had been in a fist fight with accused shooter Rakayo Vinson of Kenosha. The fight left Vinson injured.

In testimony at Vinson’s preliminary hearing Friday, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Sielski indicated that witnesses at the tavern said Vinson and Kevin Donaldson, one of the three Kenosha men killed, had been in a physical fight in the bar and that the bar’s owner had then attempted to kick Donaldson, 22, and his friends Cedric Gaston, 24, and Atkeem Stevenson, 26, out of the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, Somers.

Vinson, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting. He was bound over for trial following the hearing. He is being held on $4 million bond.

Attempted de-escalation

Sielski testified Friday that the owner of the tavern took Vinson to the bar’s bathroom “to calm him down, then took him out to the patio area” after the fight. The proprietor then asked another man to keep an eye on Vinson, then went to check to see whether the three men he had asked to leave had gone. The tavern owner later identified Vinson as the man he spoke to, Sielski said.