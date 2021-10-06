Defense expert sticks to self-defense theory, says Rittenhouse justified in use of weapon

Rosenbaum wasn't armed with a weapon when he was shot, but that doesn't mean he didn't pose a threat, Black testified.

"In the video that I saw, other than the bag being thrown, which could be perceived as some sort of irritant or chemical or that type of stuff, other than his physical ability to inflict harm through fist, feet or bodily weapons, he (Rosenbaum) was not that I saw armed with anything else that would be considered a weapon, a knife or otherwise," Black said.

"It does not mean he didn't have them. I did not see them within the evidence I have received."

Other shootings

The questions and answers followed a similar line with regard to the two other shootings.

Huber, who is seen on the video striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard, could have posed a great threat to him even without a gun, Black testified.

"I don't know what Anthony Huber's intent was, whether it was to kill Mr. Rittenhouse or not," he said. "... It would be reasonable to believe that a person in that situation (Huber) is trying to remove my weapon and take it from me. Then they would have control over the weapon, whether that control was to take it away or kill me right then and there."