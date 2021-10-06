Defense expert sticks to self-defense theory, says Rittenhouse justified in use of weapon

During cross-examination that lasted more than an hour Tuesday afternoon, an expert the defense hopes to use in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse continued to insist the teenager had reason to believe his life was in danger during three shootings last August.
Whether that expert's testimony will ever be heard by a jury remains to be seen.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger continued to pose the question of whether Rittenhouse's life was in danger to John R. Black in testimony that ended late Tuesday afternoon.
Rittenhouse, now 18, of Antioch, Ill., was 17 at the time he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis last Aug. 25 during civil unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
Rittenhouse, who appeared in court Tuesday, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Rosenbaum, first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Huber and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Grosskreutz.
Jury selection in the case is set for Nov. 1. Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, who will preside over the trial, did not make a ruling about whether Black will be allowed to testify after Tuesday's proceedings.
The state is expected to have its own witness testify during an Oct. 18 hearing.
Black: Rittenhouse in danger
Black, a 30-year military veteran and former longtime police officer, said Rittenhouse, who was armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle with a 16-inch barrel, had reason to believe his life was in danger in all three interactions that night.
"The gun is what raises it in my argument that a reasonable response is to use lethal force to protect oneself," Black said. "In that vain, the reasonableness cannot be removed from the context of a person who is pursuing him, a person who has thrown something at him, a person who is cornering him in between things and a person who continues to approach, even though that other person, Mr. Rittenhouse, has a weapon."
In the killing of Rosenbaum, the first person Rittenhouse shot, Black agreed with Binger that, minus a gun, the teenager wouldn't have been justified to use force.
"If Mr. Rittenhouse did not have the weapon, and given all the other facts as seen, I would argue, no, it wouldn't be a reasonable response," Black said.
Binger asked Black about a prior interaction between Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse earlier that night, which the expert described as the two being "at odds" or engaged in a "strong level of disagreement."
Rosenbaum wasn't armed with a weapon when he was shot, but that doesn't mean he didn't pose a threat, Black testified.
"In the video that I saw, other than the bag being thrown, which could be perceived as some sort of irritant or chemical or that type of stuff, other than his physical ability to inflict harm through fist, feet or bodily weapons, he (Rosenbaum) was not that I saw armed with anything else that would be considered a weapon, a knife or otherwise," Black said.
"It does not mean he didn't have them. I did not see them within the evidence I have received."
Other shootings
The questions and answers followed a similar line with regard to the two other shootings.
Huber, who is seen on the video striking Rittenhouse with a skateboard, could have posed a great threat to him even without a gun, Black testified.
"I don't know what Anthony Huber's intent was, whether it was to kill Mr. Rittenhouse or not," he said. "... It would be reasonable to believe that a person in that situation (Huber) is trying to remove my weapon and take it from me. Then they would have control over the weapon, whether that control was to take it away or kill me right then and there."
In his redirect, defense attorney Mark Richards asked Black if a skateboard could be considered a dangerous weapon.
"The ones I've seen (could be)," Black said. "They're laminated, very, very strong. ... They have metal wheels. Could they actually rip out an eye or break a neck? I could tell you that in my training, I could do it with a skateboard."
In the shooting of Grosskreutz, Black said the video showed he entered the frame as Huber was involved with Rittenhouse, and added that in his opinion, Grosskreutz continued to move toward the shooter.
"(Grosskreutz) sped up initially to get closer during the time when Mr. Huber was in an altercation with Mr. Rittenhouse," Black said. "The round goes off, and more importantly, the muzzle flash from the shot against Mr. Huber is plainly visible within the frame and frames that Mr. Grosskreutz is seen approaching, moving, running toward Mr. Rittenhouse.
"Arguably, Mr. Grosskreutz knew, heard and saw indicators that Kyle Rittenhouse had fired his weapon. Mr. Huber disengages, and yet, Mr. Grosskreutz continues to go forward. ... To me, what is significant is this idea of coming in. Mr. Grosskreutz makes a choice to move backward and then re-engage again. I think that is significant."
Mix of cases
Black, who listed 57 previous cases he's worked on, estimated that 20% of those are as a plaintiff against a police agency.
In testimony earlier Tuesday, Richards said he had hired Black to give insight to what a common citizen would have perceived that night, and not that of a police officer.
To Black, what comes down to reasonable perceptions can't be divided between the two.
"The overarching thing that is the same regardless is you're a human first," he said. "After that, I take a look at the statutes, those that apply to a peace officer as compared to those that apply to a citizen, and I apply the appropriate standards based on their locale (and) their precedence against cases, as well."