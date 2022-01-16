Deferred prosecution agreement reached in 2020 incident

A deferred prosecution agreement was reached earlier this month in Kenosha County Circuit Court in a 2020 case that led to a trio of criminal charges against a Greendale man.

Rolando Flores, 42, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Flores was accused of beating a woman as he drove erratically on I-94 before the woman escaped onto the highway Dec. 11, 2020. As part of the agreement, the felony charge was dropped, and the two misdemeanors are part of the deferred prosecution agreement.

A hearing on the agreement is set for July 6 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas. By definition, a deferred prosecution agreement gives the defendant time to abide by certain requirements or conditions, and if by that time, those have been met, the charges will be dropped.

Flores has a second case against him, and two misdemeanor bail-jumping charges were added to the agreement, while a felony bail-jumping charge was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores had been out with the victim, and in the early-morning hours, after they left a strip club, he was driving with her in the passenger seat when he became violent and "was punching her and driving in an unsafe manner." The woman stated the erratic driving caused her head to hit a window. She tried to escape by climbing into the back seat, and when Flores pulled over in the 5200 block of the interstate in the Town of Paris, he began to stab her in the neck with car keys. Eventually, the woman was able to grab the keys and fled the vehicle on foot.

She was found walking on Highway 158 near 104th Avenue with multiple injuries to her face, including two broken bones in her nose and a small laceration on her upper lip that required stitches, the complaint states.

