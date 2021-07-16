Delgado-Cintron found guilty in Dec. 2019 shooting homicide in Kenosha

After less than three hours of deliberation on Friday, Alex Delgado-Cintron, 23, was found guilty for the murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes, Estrada’s younger brother during a drug-buy related robbery attempt in December 2019.
The verdict came after a week-long trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Closing statements were made Friday morning and generally focused on the motives of several key witnesses and the behavior of the investigating officers.
Elizabeth Cintron-Perez, Delgado-Cintron’s mother, and Doctari Dixon, Delgado-Cintron’s friend who drove the defendant to the airport, both refuted previous statements that Delgado-Cintron had confessed the shooting to them, and claimed the police had mistreated and coerced them.
Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele pointed out that both witnesses’ statements included information that was only available to someone present during the shooting. Gabriele argued that both changed their testimonies out of guilt for leading the police to Delgado-Cintron.
“(Cintron-Perez) told us twice, as recently as a week ago, that this was the truth,” said Gabriele, referring to Cintron-Perez’s initial statements.
Gabriele argued that the clips played of the interview of Cintron-Perez as well as interrogation of Dixon by police did not reflect the accusations made. She called the defense’s moves to highlight these accusations as simply “smoke and mirrors,” and an “unfair attack on law enforcement and detectives.”
“These detectives are using techniques to solve crimes,” Gabriele said. “These are techniques to getting to the truth.”
Defense attorney Kristyne Watson argued that Cintron-Perez’s various medical illnesses made her an easy target for manipulation by the police.
“A threat doesn’t have to be explicit to be a threat,” Watson said.
The defense also said the description of the shooting more closely matched that of an execution rather than a robbery gone wrong, and argued that the prosecution lacked concrete evidence to meet the burden of proof necessary in a murder trial.
What took place
On the night of Dec. 4-5, 2019, Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s former girlfriend and co-defendant, messaged Estrada at the instruction of Delgado-Cintron to set up a meeting with the drug dealer. The plan was to rob him, under the pretense of repaying Estrada the drug-money Patino owed, and to buy additional drugs.
Shortly after midnight, Patino, driven by Delgado-Cintron, arrived at Estrada’s apartment. After talking with Estrada, she told him she had to return to her vehicle to retrieve the money. Estrada, who knew Patino well, told her he would leave the door unlocked.
After Patino returned to the car, Delgado-Cintron came with her back into the apartment and opened fire on the brothers. Delgado-Cintron then went through the victims’ pockets before shooting them again.
Jaimes, who was shot six times, managed to call the police after the couple had left.
“Antonio Jaimes’ mother no longer has a son,” Gabriele said, “And but for the grace of god wouldn’t have had a second.”
The couple later fled to Puerto Rico, where they were arrested and extradited back to Kenosha.
Delgado-Cintron’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20th.