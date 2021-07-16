 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delgado-Cintron found guilty in Dec. 2019 shooting homicide in Kenosha
alert top story
2019 homicide case

Delgado-Cintron found guilty in Dec. 2019 shooting homicide in Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

After less than three hours of deliberation on Friday, Alex Delgado-Cintron, 23, was found guilty for the murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes, Estrada’s younger brother during a drug-buy related robbery attempt in December 2019.

Alex Delgado-Cintron

Delgado-Cintron

The verdict came after a week-long trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Closing statements were made Friday morning and generally focused on the motives of several key witnesses and the behavior of the investigating officers.  

Elizabeth Cintron-Perez, Delgado-Cintron’s mother, and Doctari Dixon, Delgado-Cintron’s friend who drove the defendant to the airport, both refuted previous statements that Delgado-Cintron had confessed the shooting to them, and claimed the police had mistreated and coerced them.

Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele pointed out that both witnesses’ statements included information that was only available to someone present during the shooting. Gabriele argued that both changed their testimonies out of guilt for leading the police to Delgado-Cintron.

“(Cintron-Perez) told us twice, as recently as a week ago, that this was the truth,” said Gabriele, referring to Cintron-Perez’s initial statements.

July digital subscription promotion

Gabriele argued that the clips played of the interview of Cintron-Perez as well as interrogation of Dixon by police did not reflect the accusations made. She called the defense’s moves to highlight these accusations as simply “smoke and mirrors,” and an “unfair attack on law enforcement and detectives.”

“These detectives are using techniques to solve crimes,” Gabriele said. “These are techniques to getting to the truth.”

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson argued that Cintron-Perez’s various medical illnesses made her an easy target for manipulation by the police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“A threat doesn’t have to be explicit to be a threat,” Watson said.

The defense also said the description of the shooting more closely matched that of an execution rather than a robbery gone wrong, and argued that the prosecution lacked concrete evidence to meet the burden of proof necessary in a murder trial.

What took place

On the night of Dec. 4-5, 2019, Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s former girlfriend and co-defendant, messaged Estrada at the instruction of Delgado-Cintron to set up a meeting with the drug dealer. The plan was to rob him, under the pretense of repaying Estrada the drug-money Patino owed, and to buy additional drugs.

Shortly after midnight, Patino, driven by Delgado-Cintron, arrived at Estrada’s apartment. After talking with Estrada, she told him she had to return to her vehicle to retrieve the money. Estrada, who knew Patino well, told her he would leave the door unlocked.

After Patino returned to the car, Delgado-Cintron came with her back into the apartment and opened fire on the brothers. Delgado-Cintron then went through the victims’ pockets before shooting them again.

Jaimes, who was shot six times, managed to call the police after the couple had left.

“Antonio Jaimes’ mother no longer has a son,” Gabriele said, “And but for the grace of god wouldn’t have had a second.”

The couple later fled to Puerto Rico, where they were arrested and extradited back to Kenosha.

Delgado-Cintron’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20th.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime & Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert