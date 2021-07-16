Delgado-Cintron found guilty in Dec. 2019 shooting homicide in Kenosha

“These detectives are using techniques to solve crimes,” Gabriele said. “These are techniques to getting to the truth.”

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson argued that Cintron-Perez’s various medical illnesses made her an easy target for manipulation by the police.

“A threat doesn’t have to be explicit to be a threat,” Watson said.

The defense also said the description of the shooting more closely matched that of an execution rather than a robbery gone wrong, and argued that the prosecution lacked concrete evidence to meet the burden of proof necessary in a murder trial.

What took place

On the night of Dec. 4-5, 2019, Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s former girlfriend and co-defendant, messaged Estrada at the instruction of Delgado-Cintron to set up a meeting with the drug dealer. The plan was to rob him, under the pretense of repaying Estrada the drug-money Patino owed, and to buy additional drugs.

Shortly after midnight, Patino, driven by Delgado-Cintron, arrived at Estrada’s apartment. After talking with Estrada, she told him she had to return to her vehicle to retrieve the money. Estrada, who knew Patino well, told her he would leave the door unlocked.