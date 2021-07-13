Delgado-Cintron trial: Mother of accused takes stand in emotional testimony, alleges she was coerced

Cintron-Perez also called into question Patino’s description of events, saying she was “constantly drugged and saying incoherent things.”

Gabriele counters

Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele pointed out that the statements she made to the prosecution previously, which Cintron-Perez said were not made under intimidation, matched those she told to the police and to her other son, Nelson, back in 2019. Gabriele questioned why, if the initial statements were false, she would implicate her son in the shooting of two people.

Cintron-Perez repeated that her original statements were untrue and claimed Torres continually harassed her while trying to find her son.

“I repeated what Detective Torres told me, I repeated it,” Cintron-Perez said. “They kept me there for eight hours.”

In a particularly charged moment, Gabriele requested that Cintron-Perez identify her son and describe what he was wearing. Cintron-Perez, who began crying again, briefly turned and faced her son. Delgado-Cintron was wearing a green dress shirt and dark gray dress pants.

Version of events