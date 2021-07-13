Delgado-Cintron trial: Mother of accused takes stand in emotional testimony, alleges she was coerced

Kenosha resident Alex Delgado-Cintron, who is charged with the 2019 murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes, saw his own mother and brother take to the witness stand Tuesday morning as his trial entered its second day.
When Elizabeth Cintron-Perez entered the courtroom, she was crying profusely and avoided making eye contact with her son while she sat facing the jury. Cintron-Perez and her son, Nelson Delgado, 25, who also testified, both speak Spanish, and their accounts were conveyed through the help of a translator.
Alex Delgado-Cintron, 22, is accused of shooting both Estrada and Jaimes on Dec. 4, 2019.
In a grueling three hours of testimony in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Cintron-Perez repeatedly denied her previous statements, made to both the police and the prosecution, and claimed she had been intimidated and coerced into statements authored by the police, specifically Detective Pablo Torres.
“I felt intimidated by all of them. I felt overwhelmed,” Cintron-Perez said. “I’m tired, and I’m telling the truth.”
Among other denials, Cintron-Perez claimed that her previous statement that her son had admitted to committing the shooting to her was untrue. Instead, she claimed that only Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s girlfriend, and the police had told her that he had shot anyone.
Cintron-Perez also called into question Patino’s description of events, saying she was “constantly drugged and saying incoherent things.”
Gabriele counters
Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele pointed out that the statements she made to the prosecution previously, which Cintron-Perez said were not made under intimidation, matched those she told to the police and to her other son, Nelson, back in 2019. Gabriele questioned why, if the initial statements were false, she would implicate her son in the shooting of two people.
Cintron-Perez repeated that her original statements were untrue and claimed Torres continually harassed her while trying to find her son.
“I repeated what Detective Torres told me, I repeated it,” Cintron-Perez said. “They kept me there for eight hours.”
In a particularly charged moment, Gabriele requested that Cintron-Perez identify her son and describe what he was wearing. Cintron-Perez, who began crying again, briefly turned and faced her son. Delgado-Cintron was wearing a green dress shirt and dark gray dress pants.
Version of events
According to the prosecution’s version of the Dec. 4, 2019, events, Patino visited Estrada’s apartment to repay drug money she owed to Estrada and to purchase additional cocaine. The prosecution says that when Patino returned to her vehicle under the pretense of retrieving the money, Delgado-Cintron came with her back into the apartment and opened fire on the brothers, killing Estrada and gravely injuring Jaimes.
The couple then fled to Puerto Rico, where Delgado-Cintron had family, before being arrested and extradited back to Kenosha.
Delgado-Cintron is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Estrada and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and critically injuring Jaimes.
Patino is also expected to testify in the coming week.