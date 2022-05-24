Details in fatal dog shooting released; Kenosha woman formally charged

More details about the Kenosha woman accused of shooting and killing a dog Monday morning in the Wilson neighborhood have been released.

Diamond R. Bufford, 22, was arrested by Kenosha Police officers after allegedly shooting a pitbull multiple times around 8:45 a.m. after getting into a confrontation with a person walking the dog in the 3600 block of 50th Street on Monday, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.

On Tuesday, Bufford was charged with misdemeanors of endangering safety by the negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Kenosha County Intake Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $5,000 cash bond for Bufford on Tuesday afternoon. A pre-trial conference is set for June 3.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Department officer responded Monday morning to the Wilson neighborhood to investigate a report of shots fired. Dispatch advised hat someone had called to report that their dog had been shot, and that the actual shooter had also called 911.

Upon arrival, according to the criminal complaint, the officer was waived down by man who "was very upset and stated that someone had shot his dog."

The man reportedly pointed at Bufford and said that she shot his dog named Bella.

Alleged events

The man reportedly told the officer that he was walking his dog named Bella on 50th Street when a red vehicle came close to him.

The man said the vehicle had sped up when it got close to him "almost like it was playing a game of chicken with him," according to the complaint.

The vehicle then, according to the complaint, pulled into a driveway where Bufford exited the vehicle and confronted the man saying: “What the (explicit) you doing? Next time I’m gonna run you over.”

The man reportedly replied that he was in the streets, "run me over now."

However, when the man got onto the sidewalk, Bufford allegedly brandished a light green semi-automatic pistol and threatened to shoot the man and his dog. In response, the man reportedly told the defendant that guns did not scare him.

The man reportedly told police Bufford then approached him and got closer to him before firing a warning shot, which consisted of one round into the ground.

The pair continued their exchange while walking and the man said Bufford stated a second time she would shoot him and the dog.

The man told officers that Bella is a friendly dog but that "he has trained her to bite people in the arms."

"(The man) advised that Bella became upset when he and the defendant were arguing and slipped out of her collar. (The man) said that Bella ran toward the defendant, and the defendant began shooting at Bella, which prompted (the man) to instruct Bella to bite the defendant. The defendant fatally shot Bella," the complaint reads.

The man estimated that Bufford had fired six shots. The dog was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Bufford was out on a $1,000 cash bond for a charge of misdemeanor battery at the time of Monday's incident. She was still in the county jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

