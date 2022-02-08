Detective: Wheatland homicide suspect changed story during interview

A longtime Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detective testified Tuesday that a Racine man charged in the 2018 killing of 23-year-old Joseph Riley at first blamed an unknown gunman for the death.

Eventually, though, Anthony Harris, 26, of Racine, admitted his involvement.

Detective Jon Hasselbrink was the first witness called Tuesday by the state during second day of the jury trial before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell. Harris is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life prison sentence if he's convicted. He also faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and burglary.

The attempted homicide charge stems from the shooting of another person inside of Riley's home that night.

Hasselbrink, in response to questioning by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcerek, said he helped collect evidence at Riley's home in Wheatland and described the scene there for the jury. Nine shell casings and two fired bullets were recovered, the detective testified.

Three others were charged in the crime — Markeith Wilson, 23; DeMarco Hudson, 22; and Augustine Sanchez, 23, all of Racine. Through phone calls from the Kenosha County Jail, where Wilson and Hudson were being held, investigators were led to Sanchez and Harris, Hasselbrink testified.

A fifth person, Christina May, 43, of Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty last April to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision.

Following a lead

Wilson, who has since been convicted and is serving a life sentence with no chance for parole, mentioned in one call that he wanted a relative to contact Harris.

"(Wilson) stated that (Harris) was the only one who could save him," Hasselbrink said.

That's when detectives began to investigate Harris, who asked Hasselbrink on Nov. 17, 2018, how his name became connected with the shooting.

Harris at first admitted to helping with a robbery of Riley, Hasselbrink said, but that his only involvement was to call 911 after both Wilson and Hudson had been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Riley.

That's when Harris told the detective that an unknown masked person, whom he believed had stolen his gun, pulled up in another vehicle and began shooting.

"He said he didn't know who this person was, but believed he was the one who took his gun," Hasselbrink said.

But when confronted with evidence, and the fact that Wilson stated that Harris was the gunman, the story changed, according to the detective.

"We told him Markeith told us he was the shooter, and he let out a loud sigh and put his head on the table," said Hasselbrink, who added that Harris admitted he had his gun and had kicked in the door with Wilson, who then was shot.

"Then he went in and shot in the direction where Markeith was shot," Hasselbrink said.

The 9mm handgun that belonged to Harris had 11 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber when it was taken by police.

"(Harris) said he always has it ready to fire," Hasselbrink said. "He said he fired until the gun was empty. (He said he was) firing in the direction of where (Riley) was sitting, but believed because of the direction he was firing, probably also hit the female."

Police later recovered Harris' handgun, along with a Glock owned by Sanchez but used by Wilson, near the Breezy Hill Nursery in Salem Lakes, where the weapons had been discarded the night of the shooting.

Mark Simonson, a former examiner with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, testified that he examined both weapons, along with bullets and casings, including those taken from Riley's body during an autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Seven separate items from Riley were examined, and Simonson ruled that five of them came from the gun connected to Harris. Two other fragments were too small for him to make a determination, he said.

Doctor testifies

Brian Linert, of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, completed the autopsy on Riley and found four gunshot wounds, three penetrating and one perforating, which had both an entrance and exit wound.

Linert ruled that Riley died of multiple gunshot wounds, but he couldn't determine with certainty which of the four was the fatal shot.

"I have no way of knowing the order they were in," he said.

Testimony was set to resume Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Mike Graveley, who is prosecuting the case with Krejcarek, said he expected the state to rest its case by Wednesday morning at the latest.

Harris' defense attorney, David Berman, then will present his case, followed by closing arguments, before it's handed over to the jury. There currently are 14 jurors, seven men and seven women, seated, and two of those will be eliminated by random draw before they begin deliberations.

