Dispute brewing over future of the $2 million bond posted in Rittenhouse case

In an email sent Friday, Wood said $2 million was posted using donations to #FightBack and should be returned to the foundation.

“#FightBack has been advised by legal counsel that the funds must be returned to #FightBack under laws applicable to 501©(4) foundations.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“John Pierce has no affiliation with #FightBack at present. He was asked to resign from the foundation immediately before, or simultaneously with, his retention by the Rittenhouse family as Kyle’s counsel,” Wood wrote. “While the bail funds were physically wired to John to facilitate the need for a certified check for the bail, John is not entitled to the bail proceeds and has acknowledged that fact in writing.”

Pierce responded that he had no comment on the bond, or what would happen to it at the conclusion of the case.

“I have no comment on this issue,” Pierce wrote. “Nor does my silence indicate any agreement with anything Lin wrote in (his) email. Ultimately, a court may need to decide issues surrounding the bond, but I am not certain of that.”

Attorneys parted ways