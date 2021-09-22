Disputes continue over Rittenhouse bond money

Pierce responded by email in February with a “no comment,” followed by a comment.

“I have no comment on this issue,” Pierce wrote. “Nor does my silence indicate any agreement with anything Lin wrote in (his) email. Ultimately, a court may need to decide issues surrounding the bond, but I am not certain of that.”

Pierce did not respond to an email with a question about the letter to Schroeder. Solis hung up when reached by phone.

The ongoing disputes over the Rittenhouse bond money is contrasted by the lack of conflict over the bond in another ongoing high-profile Kenosha County case.

Chrystul Kizer, who was 17 when she was charged with homicide for the shooting death of a man prosecutors acknowledge had been sexually abusing underage girls, is free on $400,000 bond posted through donations. In her case, the money was posted by the the Chicago Community Bond Fund. The leadership of the bond fund has said that at the conclusion of Kizer’s case, that money will be returned to the fund to aid other defendants in need.

Since they have left the Rittenhouse case, however, both Pierce and Wood have become increasingly controversial.