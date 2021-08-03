District Attorney charges brother of homicide suspect for allegedly harboring/aiding a felon

Kenosha Police reviewed Victor Ramos’ phone, which indicated that he and Dante Ramos were in contact beginning at 8:27 p.m July 29. The shooting happened at about 4:58 p.m.

Victor Ramos allegedly told his brother the vehicle he had driven was “hot,” that he had a weapon and needed a ride so he would not be in the vehicle with the weapon also in his possession.

During that conversation, Victor Ramos told his brother, “Don’t tell no one,” and Dante Ramos sent his brother a screenshot of the incident from a website, including a description of the Porsche Cayenne that Victor Ramos now wanted help to get back home.

“This defendant had already seen a media source (online) and sent that to his brother, who was in hiding at the time,” Graveley said in court.

The complaint also alleges that Dante Ramos advised his brother to delete the texts. Victor Ramos was given an address in the 5400 block of 42nd Avenue, and his brother agreed to transport the weapon so the vehicle could be brought home.