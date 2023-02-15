The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was sentenced to six months in prison and three years probation on Wednesday evening for attempting to flee or elude police last year.

Dominick D. Black, 21, pleaded guilty to attempting to flee or elude an officer, a Class I felony, before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Angelina Gabriele.

Black, who now resides in Maryland, appeared in court with defense attorney Michelle Gardner. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Tombasco appeared for the state.

Black, now a convicted felon, is prohibited from ever owning a firearm.

The prosecution and defense had asked for probation and jail time only if he violated the terms of his probation. They also asked for two related felony bail jumping charges to be dismissed.

In the end, Gabriele sentenced Black to six months of conditional jail time and three years probation. He must report to the Kenosha County Jail on Saturday.

"I take this very seriously," Gabriele said. "You are lucky no one was injured."

Gabriele also said Black showed "disregard for the safety of others" and had a "complete disregard for authority."

Black's age and lack of a criminal history contributed to her decision, Gabriele added.

Gabriele said Black, the father of 1-year-old child with another on the way, has "the potential to do better" and probation may help him.

As a condition of his probation, Black is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol. He risks more jail time if he fails to comply. Probation may be transferred to Maryland.

Gabriele also honored Gardner's request that Black be eligible for expunction after his probation ends.

Black teared up during the hearing and said he regrets his actions.

"I want to apologize to the people I put in danger," Black said.

Gardner said Black began coping with drugs and alcohol in recent years after being involved in a "high media case."

"He wants to stay out of trouble," Gardner said. "He's learned that he needs to not go down the wrong path."

Fleeing or eluding

On the evening of May 13, 2022, a Kenosha Police officer observed a grey motorcycle with no registration displayed northbound on Sixth Avenue from 52nd Street in Downtown Kenosha, according to prosecutors.

The officer followed the motorist for a short period of time before notifying dispatch that he was going to initiate a traffic stop because the motorist began accelerating above the posted speed limit. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren while directly behind the driver in the 4900 block of Sheridan Road.

However, the motorist then accelerated at a higher rate of speed, briefly, until the motorist had to slow due to other northbound traffic on Sheridan Road.

The motorist also illegally passed vehicles while fleeing from the officer and rode in the middle of both northbound traffic lanes, passing vehicles on both sides and almost striking the vehicles while trying to drive between the heavy traffic to get away from the officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Once the motorist illegally passed the other northbound traffic, the motorist accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officer, who estimated it to be in excess of 80 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

Due to the heavy traffic and endangerment of the vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the officer deactivated his lights and siren and slowed down.

The officer observed the motorcycle northbound on Sheridan Road from 35th Street. However, as the motorcycle approached the intersection at Seventh Avenue, the officer lost sight of it, and he began searching the area.

About 15 minutes later, another Kenosha Police officer reportedly located the motorcycle and operator at Simmons Island, 5001 Simmons Island Drive. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Black, who was wearing the same clothing an officer observed the motorcycle driver wearing earlier that evening.

Black was arrested and placed in a squad car. Dispatch advised that Black’s driving privileges were suspended, and Black stated the motorcycle was not registered to him at the time, according to the complaint. Black also didn’t have insurance.

While an officer was gathering information, Black reportedly began “appearing to move around more than usual” in the squad car. Black said he was getting too hot and needed air. Black then began shaking in the back of the squad and appeared to have gone in and out of consciousness, according to the complaint.

Black was transported to an area hospital. Hospital staff reported that Black had a traceable amount of cocaine in his blood, but not enough to cause impairment.

Black made his initial appearance at Intake Court a few days later where a court commissioner imposed a $5,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond Black was prohibited from consuming illegal substances and alcohol.

Bail jumping

While out on bond for the fleeing or eluding charge Black found was arrest twice and charged with two separate counts of felony bail jumping.

On July 2, Kenosha Police were called to Black's former residence for a report of a man who stopped breathing. Upon arrival, a Kenosha Police officer treated Black with Narcan because one of Black's friends said he may have ingested fentanyl. When officers searched the residence they found alcohol and a white powdery substance in the kitchen.

Tombasco said Black "nearly died" from whichever drugs he consumed.

He said Black should "count his blessings."

A few days after that incident in the earlier morning hours of July 8 Black was arrested again for operating a motorcycle without a valid driver's license by Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies in the Village of Somers.

After Black was arrested and placed in a squad car, he said that he wanted a friend of his to remove his motorcycle. However, he stated that only he knew where the keys were, and he did not want officers to hear that information, according to the criminal complaint.

Purchased rifle for Rittenhouse

Black, who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse, pleaded no contest in January 2022 to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors that allowed him to avoid prison.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Black’s plea, and the District Attorney's office dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor as part of the deal.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, but prosecutors reduced the charge to a non-criminal county ordinance violation.

Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people, killing two, during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer on Aug. 23, 2020.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide and other charges in 2021.