Drive-by shooting victim in serious, but stable condition, according to Kenosha police

Kenosha police Sunday were continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting that injured a man who was struck multiple times in the back in the 4900 block of 18th Avenue Saturday night.

The victim, a 25-year-old Kenosha man, is expected to survive and was in serious, but stable condition Sunday, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

“He’s expected to make a full recovery,” Schaal said.

Schaal said that following the shooting, family members drove the man to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, where officers responded at 9:38 p.m.

Schaal said the incident occurred several minutes earlier when someone in a vehicle drove past the victim and shot at him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Officers, who were at the shooting scene for at least two hours, later located the victim’s vehicle and processed it for evidence, he said. No suspects, however, had been arrested as of Sunday morning.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting can contact the detective bureau at 605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

