 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Driver crashes down 40-foot embankment onto ice at Lake Andrea; arrested on pending multiple charges

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple pending charges, including drunken driving, after he reportedly drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed over a 40-foot embankment before landing on the ice at Lake Andrea near the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

Officers, along with fire and rescue crews responded to the 10:57 a.m. crash on Saturday after receiving a call that a 2014 Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound at 95th had traveled through the intersection at 88th Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Police believe the driver was traveling significantly over the posted 15 mph speed limit. An investigation was continuing as of Sunday.

“It went up over the curbing and down probably about a 40-foot drop onto the ice,” Brown said. adding that the vehicle was damaged “to the point where it was no longer to operate.”

No known injuries

People are also reading…

The driver had no reported injuries, but appeared to be intoxicated and “belligerent”, according to Brown. The man reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test resulting in police obtaining a warrant for an evidentiary blood test.

“There was no life-threatening injuries, in fact he basically refused to work with us or rescue,” Brown said.

Brown said that initially the man tried to leave the scene, but the vehicle was no longer functional. The man also allegedly threatened and spat on a police officer, Brown said.

Police are recommending charges of: operating while under the influence, third offense; bail jumping; threat or battery to an office;r and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a police officer or officer of the court, according to police. Brown said police are not recommending obstruction charges.

“Although we probably could have because when we got there, he identified himself as `Robin Hood’,” Brown said. "That was not his name. And, he didn’t appear to be stealing from the rich.”

Brown said the driver was fortunate the vehicle did not go through the ice.

“Luckily there was 17 inches of ice on the lake so he didn’t go through,” Brown said.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis.That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads."We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America," Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday. "No one will accomplish this alone. It will take all levels of government, industries, advocates, engineers and communities across the country working together toward the day when family members no longer have to say goodbye to loved ones because of a traffic crash."NHTSA also said that behavioral research from March through June showed that speeding and traveling without a seat belt remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has pointed to increasing road deaths, a trend for the last two years, on more reckless behavior on the roads.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert