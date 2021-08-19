 Skip to main content
Driver crashes into two cars before vehicle struck by train at Kenosha railroad tracks; no injuries
Authorities cited the driver of a vehicle that struck two cars before it became stuck on the railroad tracks and was "clipped" by an oncoming train in the 8000 block of 60th Street Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. when a vehicle, which was traveling eastbound, reportedly struck two other cars that had stopped before the tracks to allow a train to pass, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. Fonk said that vehicle became "disabled at the tracks", however, the driver got out of the vehicle before the oncoming train struck it. It was not known whether the train had passengers.

“So, no one was injured by the train when it came by,” Fonk said late Wednesday, citing a summary of the incident. Occupants of the two other cars involved in the earlier crashes also were not injured, he said.

Fonk said the driver of the vehicle struck by the train apparently tried to "squeeze through" the stopped cars before traveling onto the tracks. The vehicle then became stuck stuck on the tracks.

The operator of the vehicle was cited, however, no detailed information on the charges were immediately available, he said.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Kenosha police, as well as, fire and rescue units from Kenosha and Somers also responded. Union Pacific railroad authorities were also called to the scene to investigate, he said. Traffic was rerouted from the crash site for about five hours.

