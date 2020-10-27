Drug investigation leads to neglect charge after children found in vehicle following chase

Child neglect charges were filed Tuesday against a woman after two young children were reportedly found — along with methamphetamine — in a vehicle the woman’s boyfriend was driving while fleeing law enforcement.
Michael Delaney, 46, of Salem Lakes, was charged Oct. 14 after he fled investigators from the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. He was reportedly traveling at up to 40 miles per hour through a crowded parking lot, across a median and briefly driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50.
When Delaney eventually pulled over in a parking lot on the 26000 block of 75th Street, investigators took him into custody and found two girls, aged 8 and 9, in the vehicle. “Both had tears in their eyes and appeared scared,” according to the criminal complaint. Investigators found “what appeared to be meth scattered through the driver’s seat, floorboard and exterior of the car near the driver’s side door.”
On Tuesday, the girls’ mother Nichole Allard, 41, who was not in the vehicle, was charged with child neglect.
According to the criminal complaint for the child neglect charge, investigators on Oct. 13 served a warrant on the apartment Allard and Delaney shared in Salem Lakes, the same day Delaney was arrested.
The criminal complaint for the neglect charge states that drug paraphernalia including used syringes and pipes were found in areas where they would have been within reach of the children.
The complaint states that during a “drug endangered child examination” the two children were found to have methamphetamine and amphetamine in their systems.
At a bond hearing for Allard Tuesday, attorneys said the children are now in the custody of another family member. Allard was released on a signature bond with orders that she have no contact with Delaney and that she only have contact with the children with supervision of child welfare authorities.
Delaney, who may also be charged with child neglect, is being held on $15,000 bond, charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, fleeing, and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
