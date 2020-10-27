Drug investigation leads to neglect charge after children found in vehicle following chase

Child neglect charges were filed Tuesday against a woman after two young children were reportedly found — along with methamphetamine — in a vehicle the woman’s boyfriend was driving while fleeing law enforcement.

Michael Delaney, 46, of Salem Lakes, was charged Oct. 14 after he fled investigators from the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. He was reportedly traveling at up to 40 miles per hour through a crowded parking lot, across a median and briefly driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50.

When Delaney eventually pulled over in a parking lot on the 26000 block of 75th Street, investigators took him into custody and found two girls, aged 8 and 9, in the vehicle. “Both had tears in their eyes and appeared scared,” according to the criminal complaint. Investigators found “what appeared to be meth scattered through the driver’s seat, floorboard and exterior of the car near the driver’s side door.”

On Tuesday, the girls’ mother Nichole Allard, 41, who was not in the vehicle, was charged with child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint for the child neglect charge, investigators on Oct. 13 served a warrant on the apartment Allard and Delaney shared in Salem Lakes, the same day Delaney was arrested.