 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning gunfire strikes apartment building; no one injured
View Comments
alert top story

Early morning gunfire strikes apartment building; no one injured

{{featured_button_text}}

Gunfire struck an apartment building in the 5400 block of 58th Avenue about a half mile north of Nash Park early Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident that was reported sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department. Police responded to reports of several gunshots heard in the area near the apartment building, which was struck multiple times, he said.

“Some rounds did go into (it),” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers discovered several spent casings on the sidewalk and on the roadway. The incident remains under investigation.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Head coach Tom Nye gives pointers during practice for the Legacy All-Stars on Tuesday at Nash Park.
FLAG FOOTBALL

Assistant coach Marcus Hill talks with members of the Legacy All-Stars flag fotball team in a huddle during practice at Nash Park. The team will compete in the Summer Flag Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday.
FLAG FOOTBALL

Jamauri Jackson, 10, reaches for a flag during a practice Tuesday at Nash Park.
FLAG FOOTBALL

Sonny Young, 9, reaches for a pass during a practice with the Legacy All-Stars flag football team Tuesday at Nash Park. The team will compete in the Summer Flag Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert