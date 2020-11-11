Early morning gunfire strikes apartment building; no one injured

Gunfire struck an apartment building in the 5400 block of 58th Avenue about a half mile north of Nash Park early Wednesday.
No one was injured in the incident that was reported sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department. Police responded to reports of several gunshots heard in the area near the apartment building, which was struck multiple times, he said.
“Some rounds did go into (it),” he said.
Officers discovered several spent casings on the sidewalk and on the roadway. The incident remains under investigation.
