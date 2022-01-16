East Troy man who worked as foster parent charged with sexual abuse in probe of incidents in Twin Lakes

A 58-year-old East Troy man who worked as a foster parent faces two felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child after an investigation of incidents in Twin Lakes between Sept. 1, 2018, and Jan. 17, 2019.

Clifford L. Rohadfox remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond imposed Jan. 11 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Each of the felonies, one against a child younger than 13 and the other against a child younger than 12, carries a possible prison term of 40 years, plus 20 years extended supervision.

Rohadfox is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Twin Lakes Police Department received a report from the Rock County Child Protective Services that indicated a 12-year-old girl who had been allegedly physically and sexually abused by the defendant.

The victim told police that Rohadfox had "cameras everywhere" in his residence which was then in Twin Lakes. She stated they were downstairs, in the den, the upstairs hallway, in the bathroom and "everywhere." The girl stated that she and her sister were changing one day and noticed a red dot "beeping" in their closet. After they opened the closet door, the girls saw the camera.

The girl stated that Rohadfox sexually touched her while she bathed one night before bed, and those touching incidents happened about six times.

The girl stated on another occasion the defendant forced her to have sexual intercourse, according to the complaint. She also told police the defendant grabbed her legs and was hitting her on her face, arms and stomach.

Rohadfox allegedly told the girl what they did was a secret, like they were on a secret mission, according to the complaint.

Police responded to the defendant's current residence in East Troy, and he agreed to speak with them at the East Troy Police Department. But once they arrived there, he stated he understood his rights and no longer wished to speak about the investigation, the complaint states.

