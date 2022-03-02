Elusive driver who abandoned vehicle arrested for alleged OWI following crash at Green Bay Road and 85th Street

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspect in a car crash at 85th Street and Green Bay Road nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fleeing the scene and triggering a search that included the village's police dog and a few Kenosha County sheriff's deputies Tuesday night.

The incident began at 7:48 p.m. following the crash when the woman walked away from her vehicle at a dead end at 82nd Street near Old Green Bay Road, according to Sgt. Mike Algiers of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. No injuries were reported from the other vehicle, he said.

Algiers and Chase, the village's police dog who he handles, attempted to track her, but without success. The pair was then joined by deputies, as village officers on shift were initially handling other calls.

Authorities later conducted an area search of nearby residential yards. A few callers reported a person "creeping" into some of them. Each time they searched, however, they were unable to find the suspect who had only been described as a woman who wearing hooded clothing over her head.

About an hour and a half later, they decided to call off the search. Then, serendipity. Algiers saw the woman who matched the description given earlier and thought she had looked a little suspicious.

"Right when we were clearing the scene, I happened to drive down 85th Street and found our suspect at 65th (Avenue) and 85th (Street) walking around over there," he said."There wasn't a whole lot of people walking around at night ... it's kinda cold."

At first the 37-year-old Racine woman was evasive when he questioned her, but then admitted to driving the abandoned vehicle involved, he said. Police are expected to recommend charges of operating while intoxicated and hit and run in the crash.

