Expert testifies during motion hearing for Rittenhouse trial; judge refuses to toss weapons charge

In the shooting of Grosskreutz, Black said the video shows him approach Rittenhouse at first with his hands up but then can be seen re-engaging. Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm, had a gun in one hand.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"(Grosskreutz) closes distance with someone who has been wrestling over a firearm (with Huber)," Black said. "(Grosskreutz) would have been aware (a gun) has been discharged multiple times (before that)."

The state had been expected to introduce its own witness, and he was originally scheduled to testify later Tuesday, but that was was adjourned to Oct. 18.

Binger: Expert not needed

In early arguments Tuesday, Binger said it's his position that an expert on excessive force isn't needed in a case that involves an ordinary system.

Those experts are regularly used in cases of police-involved shootings, but that meets a different standard, Binger said.

"This is not something that either party should have witnesses on," he said. "The jury is capable of making an opinion."

Binger said Black's expertise would be useful in a police-involved shooting, but not in this one.