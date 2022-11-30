Fake eye doctor now also accused of bail jumping, in Kenosha County Jail

A Salem Lakes man charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft is now also accused of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lee L. Hagopian, 53, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of practicing optometry without a license and two counts of theft by false representation in an amount under $2,500, all misdemeanors, on Nov. 17.

Hagopian was also charged Monday with two count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Failed to appear in court

Hagopian was out on bond for two previous cases in Kenosha County Circuit Court involving his allegedly illegal optometry practice and theft, one case from September and another from October. As a condition of his bond on both cases, Hagopian was required to appear in court as ordered.

However, Hagopian failed to appear in court Nov. 23 for his adjourned initial appearance on both cases and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Hagopian appeared at Intake Court where Keating imposed a cash bond of $5,000 on the illegal optometry and theft charges, and a $2,500 cash bond on the two bail jumping charges.

Hagopian remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.

He is set to appear in court on all the charges Jan. 13, 2023. He was previously convicted of practicing optometry without a license in August 2021.

On Nov. 17, the District Attorney’s Office’s filed the new complaint detailing some of the previous allegations against Hagopian.

Accused of scam

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported on July 26 that he spoke with a man regarding a fraud report. The man said that on May 20 he paid Hagopian $641.70 for an eye exam and a pair of glasses, according to the criminal complaint.

The man said that Hagopian inspected both of his eyes and recommended a pair of eyeglasses for him based on his inspection. The man also said that he paid Hagopian with a check and that the check was cashed.

However, the man told the deputy that he never received his eye glasses and that Hagopian did not answer his phone when he called him, according to the complaint.

The man noted that he called the business, Next Day Glasses and Contacts at 7419 256th Ave. in Paddock Lake, multiple times and received no answer from Hagopian and received no eye glasses. Hagopian allegedly made no effort to refund the man his money and the man told the deputy that he believes he was scammed.

When the deputy responded to the business the door to it was locked and there was no light on inside, according to the complaint. No one answered the door and a call to the business number posted on the door went to voicemail.

The deputy observed “dozens of eyeglasses displayed inside” and the place “clearly appeared to be an optometry business.”

When the deputy went to the Paddock Lake Village Office, staff told him that Hagopian was previously convicted of practicing without a license.

Customer faces headaches

On Sept. 25 the same deputy saw an individual near the front door of the Paddock Lake Village Hall waiving at him. The woman, according to the complaint, said that on Sept. 20 she paid a man who said his name was “Vaugn” for an appointment for her grandson.

The woman said “Vaugn” made her believe that he was an eye doctor, and later learned “Vaugn” was really Hagopian after seeing him on the news for “fooling people into believing he was an eye doctor.”

The woman told the deputy she called Same Day Glasses, 7419 256th Ave., and set up an appointment for her grandson with Hagopian.

The woman, according to the complaint, said that Hagopian was “cocky and weird” and she believed he had a bed in the back room.

She also reportedly watched him perform an eye exam on her grandson by having her grandson look at several lines on a board to “test” his eyes, and said that the Hagopian “seemed to want to make her feel like he was an optometrist by the way he talked.”

Hagopian allegedly prescribed her grandson a specific pair of glasses and charged the woman $399 for the glasses and services, and wanted to be paid in cash. However, the woman said that about four months earlier, her grandson went to an eye doctor in Burlington after experiencing headaches and was diagnosed with eye stigmatism, according to the complaint.