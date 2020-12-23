Family Dollar store on 22nd Avenue robbed Wednesday morning

A man armed with a handgun robbed the Family Dollar store, 8034 22nd Ave., at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.
Kenosha Police said a man dressed in all black pulled out a handgun and demanded that the woman working in the store hand over cash. He was seen fleeing south in a dark-colored sedan.
Detectives were continuing to investigate the robbery as of Wednesday.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
