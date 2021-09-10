Federal court ruling: Excessive force suit against officer can go to trial

Since there were competing interpretations of the events leading to the arrest, Joseph said it was up to a jury to determine what actually happened.

Dash cam footage viewed

The appellate judges wrote that pre-trial decisions like Joseph’s generally can’t be appealed. However, there is a narrow exception when a video exists that “utterly discredits” a district court’s finding that a genuine factual dispute prevents a determination of a defendant’s qualified immunity defense.

The judges reviewed the dash cam video and found that it doesn’t discredit Joseph’s finding that a factual dispute remains regarding whether Ferguson was actively resisting or not.

“Portions of the video are clear, but the rest is open to interpretation, as the district court (Joseph) found,” Appellate Judge Thomas Kirsch II wrote in the 18-page opinion.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What the video doesn’t clearly show is what occurred during “a tussle” when McDonough is handcuffing Ferguson, Kirsch writes. Ferguson is moving but it’s difficult to determine if he is trying to escape McDonough’s grasp, is being pushed or, is tripping over his fallen pants.

According to the appeals opinion: