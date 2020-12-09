Felony charge dropped against Back the Blue supporter who punched cop

A Back the Blue supporter who punched a plainclothes police officer during a protest in June will pay a $500 fine, the felony charge against him dismissed.
Lance Hoff, 52, of Kenosha, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct for punching Kenosha Police Sgt. Trevor Albrecht during a Back the Blue rally at Civic Center Park June 27.
At a hearing Wednesday, the state dropped the felony charge against Hoff as part of a plea agreement, with Hoff pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. “I deeply regret this, I apologize for my actions,” Hoff told Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan.
Hoff was one of about 250 to 300 people attending a Back the Blue rally at Civic Center Park June 27. The event — a counter to Black Lives Matter protests held around the country — was headlined by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. About 50 counter protesters also were at the park.
According to the criminal complaint, there was a confrontation between the Back the Blue supporters and counter protesters “with pushing and shoving” and Albrecht and other officers attempted to get between the two groups. Albrecht was asking a person to stop standing on a protest sign so he could return it to a protester. As he did so, the complaint states, Hoff struck Albrecht in the face with a closed fist.
Support Local Journalism
The complaint states that Hoff was immediately apologetic when he realized he had punched a police officer, saying “I would never hit a cop” and “I’m on your side.”
According to the complaint, Albrecht told Hoff “it was inexcusable to strike anyone in that type of situation.”
'A lapse in judgement'
In court Wednesday, defense attorney Frank Parise said Hoff was “accosted and he turned around and struck the person he thought accosted him. Unfortunately it was a police officer.”
Parise said Hoff had already done 40 hours of community service prior to entering his plea, and had no criminal history. He spent two days in jail after his arrest.
Benitez-Morgan went along with the plea agreement, imposing a $500 fine, noting his lack of criminal history, his remorse and work history. “This was a lapse in judgement. It was a situation where things got heated, you’ve taken responsibility for that, and that goes a long way with the court,” she said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.