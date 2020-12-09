Felony charge dropped against Back the Blue supporter who punched cop

A Back the Blue supporter who punched a plainclothes police officer during a protest in June will pay a $500 fine, the felony charge against him dismissed.

Lance Hoff, 52, of Kenosha, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony, and disorderly conduct for punching Kenosha Police Sgt. Trevor Albrecht during a Back the Blue rally at Civic Center Park June 27.

At a hearing Wednesday, the state dropped the felony charge against Hoff as part of a plea agreement, with Hoff pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. “I deeply regret this, I apologize for my actions,” Hoff told Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan.

Hoff was one of about 250 to 300 people attending a Back the Blue rally at Civic Center Park June 27. The event — a counter to Black Lives Matter protests held around the country — was headlined by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. About 50 counter protesters also were at the park.