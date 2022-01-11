Felony charge filed against Kenosha woman in August OWI crash

A 29-year-old Kenosha woman faces a felony charge of drunken driving causing injury after a crash in August.

Cristal Vasquez of the 5200 block of 64th Avenue is free from custody on a $1,500 signature bond and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 23 for a 9 a.m. judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.

The felony charge carries a possible prison sentence of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded to the 5500 block of 35th Avenue on Aug. 19 at 11:18 p.m. for a two-car crash with injuries.

When an officer spoke with the defendant and requested a proof of insurance, she at first provided a tire repair bill, then an oil change receipt. She denied she had been drinking and told police the other driver was at fault because he came around the corner too fast, the complaint states.

Vasquez failed a series of field sobriety tests and was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results were not included in the criminal complaint.

The driver of the other car, who was treated and released for minor injuries, told police he was northbound on 35th Avenue and went to park between two vehicles when the defendant’s southbound vehicle “accelerated at a high rate of speed” and tried to squeeze between his vehicle and a parked car.

At that point, the other vehicle hit the victim’s head on, the complaint states. Vasquez then backed up about 15 feet and parked. The victim complained of neck and right arm pain, according to the complaint.

Court records show that Vasquez has a previous OWI conviction in 2020 in Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0