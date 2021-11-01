Felony charges filed against Somers man for allegedly stealing items from two different locations in Somers

A 26-year-old Somers man faces two felony charges for allegedly stealing items from two different locations in Somers earlier this year.

Dustin C. Benning, of the 11000 block of First Street, made his initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Benning was released on a $2,000 signature bond and is due back in court Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Benning is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The burglary charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the theft charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies in September met with a woman who stated that several items with a total value of $2,100 had been stolen from her horse trailer that had been parked in the village.

The woman stated the trailer was unlocked and believed that Benning took the items, because he knew she would be out of town, and he also knew what was kept in the trailer.