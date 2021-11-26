Felony charges filed in connection to October head-on crash in Pleasant Prairie

A 32-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man is accused of driving drunk, fleeing an officer at a high rate of speed and causing a head-on collision in Pleasant Prairie.

Jose H. Medina Dominguez is free on a $2,500 cash bond and is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 15, for a 9:15 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Medina Dominguez is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, along with misdemeanor counts of a first offense drunken driving and obstructing an officer.

The felonies carry a total possible prison term of nine years, nine months, followed by a possible seven years of extended supervision, along with a fine of $45,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pleasant Prairie Police officers were eastbound in the 7200 block of 95th Street at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 9, when they observed the defendant's northbound black sedan fail to stop at a red traffic light.

When police attempted to stop the defendant's vehicle, he accelerated to about 80 mph in a 45 zone and eventually collided head-on with another vehicle traveling southbound.

Medina Dominguez then reportedly fled the vehicle on foot, and at one point, an officer ordered him to stop at gunpoint, but the defendant continued to elude police until he was taken into custody by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies along the south fence line at the We Energies property.

Police arrested the defendant on suspicion of drunken driving and transported him to an area hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

The driver of the other vehicle told police he was northbound on Green Bay road when he merged into another lane because he saw the approaching police squad in its attempt to catch up to the defendant. At that point, Medina Dominguez's vehicle crossed the median and "fishtailed into the southbound lanes of Green Bay (Road) while still traveling northbound."

At that point, the defendant's vehicle merged into the same lane as the victim, who slammed on his brakes before the head-on collision. The victim suffered a head and left-knee contusion, but he refused medical transport.

A search of Medina Dominguez's vehicle revealed an open can of intoxicants, four empty beer bottles and one full unopened bottle of beer, along with an empty Smirnoff ice bottle under the front passenger seat, the complaint states.

