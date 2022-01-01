 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Felony drug charges filed against Kenosha man

A 29-year-old Kenosha man faces four felony drug charges after a trio of undercover purchases made this spring near Columbus Park.

David C. Mack Jr., of the 3400 block of 23rd Avenue, remains free from custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

Court records show that Mack pleaded not guilty during an arraignment July 23, and he is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial hearing Feb. 24, before Judge Jason Rossell.

Mack is charged with three felony counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II narcotic and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a repeat offender.

The distribution charges each carry a possible prison sentence of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $50,000, while the fourth felony carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police detective working with the Special Investigations Unit arranged for a confidential informant to purchase narcotics three times this spring from the defendant. All three purchases were made at the defendant’s residence, which is within 1,000 feet of Columbus. Because of that, the potential prison term on each count could be increased by up to five years.

David Mack Jr. booking photo

Mack Jr.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jo Wynn is recognized as 2021 Kenosha News Person of the Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert