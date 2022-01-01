Felony drug charges filed against Kenosha man

A 29-year-old Kenosha man faces four felony drug charges after a trio of undercover purchases made this spring near Columbus Park.

David C. Mack Jr., of the 3400 block of 23rd Avenue, remains free from custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

Court records show that Mack pleaded not guilty during an arraignment July 23, and he is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial hearing Feb. 24, before Judge Jason Rossell.

Mack is charged with three felony counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II narcotic and one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a repeat offender.

The distribution charges each carry a possible prison sentence of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $50,000, while the fourth felony carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police detective working with the Special Investigations Unit arranged for a confidential informant to purchase narcotics three times this spring from the defendant. All three purchases were made at the defendant’s residence, which is within 1,000 feet of Columbus. Because of that, the potential prison term on each count could be increased by up to five years.

