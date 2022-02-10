Fight that preceded Wednesday shooting reportedly started at northside bar

Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials on Thursday confirmed that the location of a fight that later ended in a Wednesday morning shooting started at a Kenosha tavern.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said a 29-year-old Racine man sustained a single gun shot wound. Wright said the man is still hospitalized but is not facing life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was still investigating the incident as of Thursday.

At 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County deputies and Somers fire and rescue crews responded to the 1700 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) for a report of a male subject who called 911 stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 18th Street (Highway L).

But initial reports indicated that the incident stemmed from a fight that took place at a tavern. Wright confirmed that the tavern was Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information about the incident at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

