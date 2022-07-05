Fights shut down Kenosha carnival on Fourth of July

The Downtown Rainbow Valley Carnival was shut down early because of numerous physical altercations Monday evening involving large groups of people.

The carnival was located between 54th Street and 55th Street west of Sixth Avenue.

"It got shut down early just because there were countless fights that broke out probably after 6:30 p.m.," said Sgt. Jeffrey Galley.

"Ultimately, we had to shut it down and then it just prevented any further arrests or prevented any further fights. There were a number of fights that broke out. It seemed like we would try to isolate one and then another one would break out and then another one. That was also going on prior to the fireworks."

Galley said those involved in the fights looked to be in their late teens. He said some were arrested and issued citations before being released to responsible adults.

"They were kind of beefing it out and for whatever reason they figured the carnival was a good location," Galley said. He said all the teenagers were from the city.

The carnival originally set to be open until 10 p.m.

Galley said when it began raining late Monday "absolutely nothing was happening besides our personnel getting drenched."

Ald. Bill Siel, who represents the area, said he witnessed some brief skirmishes among young people near the carnival on Sunday but he was not at the carnival on Monday when it was shut down. He said police acted swiftly on Sunday to end those fights.

"It's all about who shows up and how they behave," Siel said, adding that he believes the carnival is set up well in a prime location.

