Fingerprint on anonymous letters threatening kidnapping, sexual assault, leads to Kenosha man

The first letter arrived more than a year ago, sent to a Kenosha hair salon and naming a woman who worked there by her nickname.

The writer — who posed as a woman with sexual interest in other women — described fetishes involving cutting women’s hair and included disturbing personal references to the woman working in the shop.

Soon, another woman received a similar letter, this letter sent to a Kenosha tavern and addressed to a woman who worked there and talking about the writer’s “plan and dream” to kidnap and sexually assault the female employee, and to make her a sex slave. The letter noted that the writer had almost acted on the plan once when seeing the tavern employee at the bar.

Two months later another letter to the same tavern addressed to the same woman making similar threats. “I hope to do it soon, I hope to see you soon” the letter said, according to Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek, speaking Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.