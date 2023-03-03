The trial of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his apartment in 2020 continued Friday with testimony from a forensic scientist who said blood found in the apartment and in a van belonged to Gutierrez.

Lisa Treffinger, a longtime analyst and crime scene team leader of the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, testified in the trial of Zachariah J. Anderson.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. on May 17, 2020, inside of his Wood Creek apartment on the city’s north side. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking.

Prosecutors allege Anderson killed Gutierrez because he was upset Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children.

Gutierrez went missing on May 17, 2020, and his body has never been recovered.

Gutierrez, a 40-year-old father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his first-floor apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture, according to prosecutors.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson — her former partner — had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Treffinger said the blood found on numerous items inside Gutierrez’s apartment tested positive for the presence of Gutierrez’s DNA, including a toothbrush, a door handle and hair.

Treffinger said she also examined the inside of a vehicle brought to a crime lab and found a “tiny” and “reddish-brown” speck of blood that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA.

Prosecutors allege Anderson transported Gutierrez’s dead body from his apartment to another location with a work van. The speck of blood was found on a panel on the rear passenger side.

Inside the van a patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach. Treffinger said a tech who examined the van noticed the smell of bleach.

A photo of the empty van was shown to the jury Friday.

Remains in custody

Nicole Muller, one of Anderson’s defense attorneys, maintains the police investigation was flawed from the start and detectives “failed to look in places that should’ve been looked into” and instead zeroed in Anderson.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigation reportedly found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle.

Authorities also indicated that burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that the clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing may have been burned.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the trial that is expected to last at least another week.