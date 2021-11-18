Five charged in October shooting incident in Kenosha; attempted homicide among charges

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed multiple charges against five men for their roles in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha.

Charged are Jeremiah J. Webb, 16, of Kenosha; Kavarion Parker-Davis, 18, of Racine; Davarion Parker-Davis, 18, of Racine; Jahquiez S. Serintez, 18, of Zion, Ill.; and Najaylen D. Tanner, 17, of Kenosha.

All five defendants are charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one felony count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Davarion Parker-Davis also is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor bail jumping, while Kavarion Parker-Davis and Tanner each face two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping. Serintez is charged with two felony bail-jumping charges.

The most serious felony charge, the attempted first-degree intentional homicide count, carries a maximum prison term of 60 years for each.

Davarion and Kavarion Parker-Davis were scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating. Times for court appearances for the other three defendants were not listed online as of Thursday.

Volley of gunfire

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of 49th Street at 4:12 a.m. on Oct. 16, regarding a shots fired complaint with one injured person, who reportedly suffered a gunshot to his upper right leg.

Officers found 34 bullet strikes on the rear of the residence, 10 to the front, and collected 45 spent shell casings outside. Additionally, the complaint states that a vehicle behind the residence also appeared to have been struck.

A woman told police that right before the shooting, she heard someone knocking on her front door, and when she looked out the kitchen window, she saw a subject pointing a red laser. The woman started to run away and then heard several gunshots. The victim was walking toward the kitchen when he was hit by gunfire, the complaint states.

Police learned of a possible conflict between two gangs, one from Zion, and the other from Kenosha, and were told there was a “fight on sight” situation if gang members saw each other.

Video footage from a nearby residence showed seven subjects walking single file toward a residence at 3:56 a.m., and the first person appeared to be holding a handgun, the complaint states.

The second subject, identified as Serintez, was reportedly seen holding a firearm with a red laser. Police reported that video, from 4:06 a.m., showed Tanner and Webb fire about 16 rounds into the front of the residence, and that Webb continued to fire as he, Tanner and Kavarion Parker-Davis ran westbound on 49th Street.

At that point, the complaint states that “gunfire erupts at the rear of the residence, there is a brief pause, and then a second volley of gunfire comes from the rear of the residence.” Video then shows subjects running northbound on 10th Avenue.

Later that morning, police pursued a fleeing vehicle that eventually crashed. Inside the vehicle were five people, including Tanner and Webb, along with a Glock 9 mm and a Springfield 9 mm firearm reportedly used in the earlier incident. The Springfield gun also has been linked to seven other shootings in Chicago and Racine, the complaint states.

During a search warrant at the Parker-Davis residence, police reportedly found four 9 mm handgun magazines in Kavarion Parker-Davis’s bedroom.

