Five shot in July 4 Kenosha shooting, 1 dead

Five people were shot and one killed in a shooting on the night of July 4 in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police responded on July 4, at about 10:20 p.m. to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a shooting, according to a post from Kenosha Police. Police encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired.

There were five victims from this shooting, all adults. One of the victims is deceased. The other four victims were transported to local hospitals with two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to serious injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and no known motive as of Tuesday morning. This is an open and active investigation. Ages and residence of the victims is not yet known and there is no further information at this time.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about this shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Police need cooperation from people who were there.

Separate shooting

While at the hospital investigating the above shooting, police were notified by hospital staff that there was a juvenile with a gunshot wound to their foot. This incident is unrelated to the above.