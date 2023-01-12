Forensic pahtologist testifies in Mark Jensen's homicide re-trial on Day 2

The doctor who conducted the autopsy on Julie Jensen the day after her death in 1998 testified in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday evening at the end of the second day of the jury re-trial of Mark D. Jensen.

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of his 40-year-old wife inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

A Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

Dr. Michael Chambliss, a highly respected forensic pathologist, testified Thursday evening about the state of Julie Jensen’s dead body. He's conducted thousands of autopsies throughout his respected career.

Chambliss, who conducted the autopsy of Julie Jensen the afternoon of Dec. 4, 1998, said the manner of death was homicide. Chambliss said the cause of death was asphyxiation with the ethylene glycol found in her system as a contributing factor.

Although she had no broken bones in her nose or head, the cartilage of Julie Jensen’s nose was pushed off to one side of her face. Chambliss called her nose “distorted” as if had been “positioning into something long enough."

The examination into Julie Jensen’s internal organs and rib cage also showed evidence of hemorrhages, he testified.

Prosecutors allege Mark Jensen turned Julie Jensen over in their bed and shoved her face into a pillow and suffocated her.

Photos shown to the jury included Julie Jensen turned over and dead in her bed, her distorted face and nose, and autopsy photos of her ribs and heart.

Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, who successfully prosecuted Mark Jensen in 2008, warned the nine men and seven women of the jury Thursday they would see upsetting images of Julie Jensen's body before and after the autopsy was conducted.

