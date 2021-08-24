 Skip to main content
Former airline pilot from Kenosha County sentenced to 15 Years attempted sexual exploitation of girls
A former airline pilot from Kenosha was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in federal prison for conducting what federal prosecutors allege was “sextortion” with several underage girls from across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Some of the victims were as young as 12, according to Richard G. Frohling, acting United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman announced the sentence of 29-year-old Devery Moses.

According to court records, Moses received sexually explicit photographs and videos from his victims and he threatened to expose them on social media if they did not comply with his demand for increasingly outrageous and outlandish sexual acts.

Filings in the case reveal that many of the victims suffered significant, ongoing emotional trauma from his actions, including one victim reporting serious suicidal thoughts.

Frohling said the successful prosecution of this case was the result of the efforts of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with the FBI’s Milwaukee Division, and the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan J. Paulson and Abbey Marzick.

Moses’s federal sentence is to run concurrently with a sentence previously imposed for a state conviction for possession of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

More information about Project Safe Childhood is available online at: www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

