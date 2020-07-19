Former Burlington High student sentenced to probation for sex assault last year at school

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An 18-year-old former Burlington High School student was sentenced to one year of probation and community service Friday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student in a stairwell at the school last year.

Gavin Moore pleaded no contest on Friday to one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher found him guilty.

Flancher sentenced him to a stayed nine months in jail and one year of probation, meaning that he will only serve jail time if he violates probation.

“I will tell you today, Mr. Moore, that if I could put you on probation longer, I would,” Flancher told Moore during the sentencing hearing.

The judge had some cutting words for Moore regarding his actions on Oct. 31, when he was a senior at Burlington High School. That day in the stairwell at the high school, he and a girl several years younger than him were apparently flirting. They kissed, but then he forced her to perform a sex act.

When an officer spoke with Moore about the incident, Moore said he wouldn’t use the word “force.” But he admitted that things went further than he intended.

“Shame on you,” Flancher said. “Shame on you, Mr. Moore.”