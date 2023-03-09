A former cellmate of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside of his north side apartment and then hiding the body in spring 2020 said Thursday that the defendant told him he committed the crime.

Marquan Washington, 31, testified Wednesday evening and Thursday in the trial of Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. on May 17, 2020, inside his Wood Creek apartment in a jealous rage because Gutierrez was having a relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his children.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered. Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his first-floor apartment.

Gutierrez, 40, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open with blood stains on the floor and furniture. She had been trying to reach him by phone before driving to his apartment.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson — her former partner — had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with felonies of hiding a corpse and stalking.

Cellmate testifies

Washington, of Racine, has a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin and is currently facing federal charges including conspiracy to deliver a large quantity of illegal drugs. He is being housed in the Kenosha County Detention Center. Washington, who said he has entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors and plans to plead guilty, said testifying truthfully in court against Anderson could mean leniency in sentencing.

Washington, a convicted felon, said he was transferred to the local jail in late 2021 where he met Anderson, who was his cellmate for about five weeks. Washington said the two discussed their criminal cases together.

“He had a lot of paranoia and different trust issues when we were in the cell,” Washington said Wednesday, adding that Anderson reportedly searched the cell for cameras or recording devices and believed police were framing him by planting evidence. “He thought he was pretty much smarter than everybody.”

Washington described a time he reportedly observed Anderson while he was having a nightmare in their cell.

“I was laying there and I was reading my book and I heard him shout in his sleep before he woke himself up,” Washington testified. “He said, ‘Die, die, die (expletive).”

Washington said he spoke with Anderson about it the next day.

“I asked him about the situation that he was locked up about and I told him that he was talking in his sleep and yelling about some stuff in his sleep,” Washington said, adding that he told Anderson he believed he committed his alleged crimes based on the alleged nightmare.

“I told him to look me in my eyes and tell me that you didn’t do it. He jumped down from the bed and he looked me in my eyes and he said, ‘I did it.’ He said, ‘That’s the reason I have the nightmares, I’m unable to sleep at night because I think about it all the time,’” Anderson said.

Anderson shook his head at times during Washington’s testimony.

Washington said he’s “been around killers” throughout his life and “I know killers pretty much and he seems like a killer.”

Washington said Anderson’s nickname in the jail was “Houdini” and would “laugh it off.”

“He said they called him ‘Houdini’ because of his case and basically because he made a body disappear, they say, and everybody called him ‘Houdini’ because of it,’” Washington said. “I think he was kind of proud but not really showing it.”

Washington also testified that Anderson told him he killed Gutierrez by stabbing him before blacking out to “get back at his kids’ mother.”

“He said he eventually wrapped the body up in garbage bags and got rid of the trash. He threw the trash out,” Washington said. “He said, ‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone.’”

The defense attorney John Birdsall highlighted Washington’s criminal history and questioned his motivations for testifying and whether it could benefit him in his current criminal drug case. He is facing 10 years in prison unless he provides “substantial assistance” to the government, Birdsall said.

Birdsall also raised questions about why Washington waited until 2023 to participate in the case against Anderson after speaking with his own defense attorney. Birdsall said he felt like his testimony against Anderson could help him.

Lengthy trial

The trial before Judge Bruce Schroeder is expected continue into its third week on Monday. The jury consists of eight women and five men including one alternate.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigations found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s dead body in his van to another location.

The prosecution is led by District Attorney Michael Graveley who throughout the trial has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez out of jealousy and an obsession over his ex-girlfriend.

Defense attorney Nicole Muller has argued Kenosha Police failed to look at other possible suspects and prematurely zeroed in on Anderson based on claims made by Beacham.

The trial is expected to continue Friday weather permitting.

