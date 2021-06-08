 Skip to main content
Former County Board supervisor charged with disorderly conduct
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on Thursday.

Joseph D. Clark, 55, of Kenosha, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after an incident at his office. Clark is free on a $150 cash bond and is due back in court July 23 for a pre-trial conference.

According to the criminal complaint:

Clark allegedly pushed a woman into a wall and out the door of his office after the two had been in an argument. The woman believed she scratched her elbow on the door frame.

The woman stated she ran to her car, and Clark followed her outside, screamed at her and punched the window.

Clark told police he asked the woman to leave, but she refused, so he "ushered" her to the door. When she continued to refuse to leave, he pushed her through the door and outside.

The defendant told police he yelled at the woman through her car window and hit the window with an open hand.

