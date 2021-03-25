Former Kenosha alderman convicted of theft from Nebraska chamber of commerce

A former Kenosha alderman is facing possible prison time for taking money from a chamber of commerce in Nebraska.

Ray Misner, a Kenosha alderman from 2006 to 2012, was named the director of the Gordon Chamber of Commerce in 2017 shortly after moving to the small Nebraska town.

According to the Sheridan County Journal Star, Misner took over leadership of the organization after the previous director stepped down from the volunteer position. The board for the organization later agreed to begin paying Misner a $1,000 monthly salary.

Last year, Misner was charged with felony theft. He is alleged to have embezzled money from the chamber, including using chamber funds to pay personal expenses.

Misner recently pleaded no contest to a reduced felony charge of theft of property valued $1,500 to $5,000, according to a court representative.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 15. The charges carry a possible prison sentence of up to two years.