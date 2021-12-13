Former Kenosha man reaches plea deal on case involving pointing gun, police pursuit in 2020

A 33-year-old former Kenosha man avoided a trial Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court when he reached a plea agreement in a 2020 case that stemmed from a high-speed chase.

Court records show that Arnold Garcia, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond since his arrest, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and to misdemeanor counts of his second drunken-driving offense and resisting an officer.

A felony count of fleeing/eluding was dismissed and read into the record, while a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct were dismissed outright.

Garcia, who now lists an address in Racine, faces a possible prison sentence of five years, plus five years extended supervision on the one felony count when he’s sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to the La Botona Bar and Grill, 1400 52nd St., on Sept. 6, 2020, after Garcia pulled out a handgun during an argument. Security video showed a man identified as Garcia pointing a gun in the direction of a man inside the bar, then again outside the bar.

A woman told police that Garcia pointed the gun at her head, then fired two shots outside. Police later found a spent shell casing in the parking lot.

Garcia then reportedly fled the bar in a pickup truck, crashed into two unattended vehicles, then eluded police who had been called about the gun incident. The complaint states that Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies placed spike strips at Highway E and Sheridan Road, which deflated the truck’s two front tires.

He then continued to flee on deflated the tires, drove on a portion of the 800 block of Sheridan Road that at that time was under construction, and eventually became stuck in the gravel. Police arrested Garcia at gunpoint, and one officer used his Taser, the complaint states.

Police found a loaded handgun in Garcia’s pocket. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.13 when Garcia was booked into the Kenosha County Jail, according to the complaint.

