Former LakeView teacher avoids jail term for sharing illicit photo with student

“I know that Ms. Patterson has to face that reality every day,” the mother said. “I feel that anything over that is punitive. (myself and my daughter) have no intention or desire to see Ms. Patterson in jail.

“I think, at this point, knowing she can never teach again is a pretty big punishment, a lifelong punishment,” the mother said.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Emily Gaertner recommended a fine without probation, as she said the case didn’t rise to any level higher than that.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Admittedly, this is a strange case,” she said. “(Cases like these are normally) done with sexually driven motivations. There is no evidence here that was a factor.”

Gaertner said she spoke to some faculty at the school and the victim, who agreed that Patterson may have some “boundary” issues between what is acceptable between a teacher and students, but nothing that went beyond that.

In the end, Gaertner agreed with the mother.

“Those non-sentencing related repercussions she will be living with are quite a punishment,” she said. “... I think this has been a very eye-opening experience for Ms. Patterson. Her life will never be the same.”

A lifetime career ended